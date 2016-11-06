Meet the Cats: Preseason bios for all 12 Kentucky women’s basketball players

Evelyn Akhator
Vitals: The 6-foot-3 senior forward is from Lagos, Nigeria. Her major is community and leadership development.
The lowdown: Led Kentucky in rebounds (9.3) and blocks last season, her first with the Cats after being Player of the Year nationally at the junior-college level. Has greatly improved strength and stamina in offseason and will need to be UK’s top post presence this season, improving on her 11.5 points a game.
Ogechi Anyagaligbo
Vitals: The 6-foot-1 sophomore forward is from Miami. Her major is biology.
The lowdown: Will sit out this season per NCAA transfer rules. Left-handed forward comes to UK after winning America East Rookie of the Year, averaging 10.1 points and nine rebounds at Stony Brook.
Makenzie Cann
Vitals: The 6-foot-1 junior guard is a transfer from Cincinnati from Lawrenceburg (Anderson County). Her major is integrated strategic communications.
The lowdown: Sat out last season per NCAA transfer rules. Cann, who scored in double digits nine times as a freshman off the Cincinnati bench, has dramatically improved her skill set and will play anywhere from shooting guard to small forward. Her versatility and scoring ability will make her a key asset for a UK team with a short rotation.
Makayla Epps
Vitals: The 5-foot-10 senior guard is from Lebanon (Marion County). Her major is social work.
The lowdown: First-Team All-Southeastern Conference guard and All-America candidate led UK in scoring (17.1) and had 20-plus points 12 times last season. Kentucky’s best all-around player with a high basketball IQ, Epps will be not only the face of the program but also the player who makes the team go. Senior also averaged 4.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals last season.
LaShae Halsel
Vitals: The 6-foot sophomore forward is from Bowling Green (Warren Central). Her major is business.
The lowdown: Impressed coaches in open tryouts in September with her energy and attitude as well as her high basketball IQ. The walk-on has been an asset in practice as Kentucky tries to move on from the player departures last season, and she could provide some depth during the season.
Jessica Hardin
Vitals: The 5-foot-8 senior guard is from Monticello (Wayne County). Her major is communications.
The lowdown: Former Bellarmine player who averaged 9.6 points and 2.8 rebounds a game while shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range, walked on this summer and earned a scholarship after coaches saw her quickness and skill set. Sharp shooter will be an asset off bench.
Maci Morris
Vitals: The 6-foot sophomore guard is from Pineville (Bell County). Her major is kinesiology.
The lowdown: One of the most improved players this offseason according to coaches and teammates, Morris has gotten faster and more physical, which should help the SEC All-Freshman Team member become even more of an asset on both ends of the floor. UK’s top returning three-point threat after hitting nearly 40 percent from there also showed the ability to create her own shot off the dribble.
Taylor Murray
Vitals: The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard is from Odenton, Md. Her major is pre-public health.
The lowdown: Much improved strength and stamina should only help the UK steals leader from last season as she transitions into a floor leader. Speedy, explosive player will be the catalyst for Cats in transition this season. Coaches are hopeful that the soft-spoken guard, who averaged 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, can become a more vocal leader.
Paige Poffenberger
Vitals: The 5-foot-8 freshman guard is from Morgantown, W.Va. Her major is biology.
The lowdown: Poffenberger is a National Merit Scholar who earned a spot on the team during open tryouts in September. During her impressive high school career she helped Morgantown to three straight state championships as one of the Mohigans’ lockdown defenders. Poffenberger will be an important practice player and could provide an extra boost off the bench.
Rachel Potter
Vitals: The 5-foot-11 junior guard is from Pikeville (Pikeville High School). Her major is agricultural biotechnology and biology.
The lowdown: Started working out with team this summer and joined as a walk-on. A four-year starter for Pikeville, who set several school records there including being the school’s all-time leading scorer (2,369 points) and all-time leader in assists (608), will help add depth in backcourt.
Alyssa Rice
Vitals: The 6-foot-3 junior center is from Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Her major is accounting.
The lowdown: Missing the early part of last season with a foot injury set Rice’s progress back, but forward showed signs of progress down the stretch (2.4 points, 2.3 rebounds a game last year). With just one other true post player available this season, Rice will be looked to early and often to become a lockdown defender and a reliable scorer and rebounder this season.
Jaida Roper
Vitals: The 5-foot-6 freshman guard is from Memphis. Her major is undergraduate studies.
The lowdown: Even if a little undersized, the speedy guard is expected to become an impact player, especially on offense where she likely will lead the team in transition. Offseason addition scored more than 1,500 career points in high school. Will need to get more physical and improve on defense as the season progresses.
