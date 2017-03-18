Ohio State’s Harper braces for challenge of facing former Kentucky teammates

1:19 Mitchell on how UK women turned it around vs. Belmont Pause

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

4:31 Kentucky survives NKU, Calipari says 'we'll be fine'

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

1:13 Malik Monk: We got lackadaisical against Norse

1:23 Wichita State wants to be the more physical team

1:00 Dominique Hawkins: We can be a lot better defensively

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:59 Bam Adebayo on his 18-rebound night