Reflective Epps looks back on her four seasons at Kentucky

0:49 Kentucky women happy to stay home Pause

1:05 On what Epps means to Kentucky

0:26 UK players prepare for reunion of sorts in NCAA tourney

1:03 Harper on her return to UK

2:00 Emotional Akhator says love pushed this team beyond expectations

1:05 'She was a lot of fun to coach'

0:44 Epps wants season to keep going

2:05 Dominique Hawkins says this UK team has been the most fun to be around

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday