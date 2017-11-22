The Kentucky women are 5-0. They left no doubt this time.

After a couple games on the road where things were closer than desired early on, Kentucky left little room for doubt Wednesday.
And the No. 22 Cats left little room for any kind of comeback in Memorial Coliseum, pulling ahead by double digits early before running away with an 86-53 victory over Morehead State.
Kentucky made 56.4 percent of its shots and held Morehead State to 27.3 percent shooting to remain unbeaten.
UK senior Makenzie Cann, who recorded her first double-double in the last game, added another to the résumé, scoring 15 points and adding 10 rebounds with five assists.
Cann was one of four Kentucky players in double figures and one of six with at least seven points. Maci Morris led the way with 19 points. Amanda Paschal had 11 points and Jaida Roper added 10 off the UK bench, which outscored Morehead’s 33-13.
After having to come from behind in its two wins out west last week, Kentucky never trailed and raced out to a 15-5 advantage early.
That lead ballooned to as many as 26 points, 44-18, in the second quarter on a jumper by Roper. The Cats started the quarter by scoring 10 unanswered points.
At halftime, Kentucky had an easy 46-27 lead behind 13 points from Morris and eight from Cann. The Eagles (2-3) started the second half making just one of their first 11 shot attempts while UK made four of its six tries.
Kentucky (5-0) won its 13th straight over the Eagles in the series. The two schools have played each other in eight of the last nine seasons since UK Coach Matthew Mitchell left Morehead to take the head coaching job in Lexington.
After the Thanksgiving break, the Cats will take on Marshall on Sunday at 2 p.m. before heading to Texas to meet No. 9 Baylor four days later.
