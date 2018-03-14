From Memorial Coliseum to the Roman Colosseum? Kentucky planning international trip this summer.

Kentucky will take its show on the road this summer to Italy.
The women’s basketball team announced that it is planning an overseas foreign tour for the first time since 2001, spending 10 days and nine nights in Italy in August.
UK is scheduled to arrive in Rome on Aug. 4 and make stops in Florence and Venice before ending the trip in Lake Como on Aug. 13. The team will face international competition three times during the trip.
There will be planned tours of the Roman Colosseum and Vatican City. Players will get class credit for participation in the trip.
It’s the fourth time in program history that UK has traveled overseas for preseason competition. UK last time traveled out of the country in May 2001 when it visited France and Switzerland.
Fans are welcome to join Kentucky on the journey, and packages will be available through BasketballTravelers.com/fans.
More detailed information on fan packages — along with several fundraising events for the trip — will be released soon, according to a Kentucky release.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Comments