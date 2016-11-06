Kickoff time set for Kentucky’s Nov. 12 football game at Tennessee

Tennessee running back John Kelly carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Tennessee 24-21.
A Kentucky fans was left dejected after Georgia defeated Kentucky 27-24.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) kicked the game-winning field goal as Georgia defeated Kentucky 27-24.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Benny Snell cut inside for some of his 114 yards.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) lunged for extra yardage.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Boom Williams (18) broke a long run to the 2-yard line that set up a Benny Snell touchdown.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Boom Williams (18) blasted through the Georgia defense for a second-quarter touchdown.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) stiff-armed Georgia cornerback Aaron Davis (35) for a gain around the end. He scored a touchdown on the same drive.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky receiver Jeff Badet (13) could not bring in a Stephen Johnson pass and bobbled it to Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker (18), who intercepted.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky running back Benny Snell fell into the end zone for a touchdown after getting through Georgia linebacker Reggie Carter, left, and linebacker Davin Bellamy, right.
David Stephenson
AP
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr., center, was mobbed by teammates after he scored a touchdown in the first half.
David Stephenson
AP
RB Benny Snell Jr. ran during the fourth quarter.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad couldn't control a pass as he was hit by Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith.
David Stephenson
AP
Georgia CB Malkolm Parish breaks up a pass for UK WR Dorian Baker during the fourth quarter.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored a first-half touchdown as Kentucky played Georgia.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Asstistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talked to his offense.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky running back Boom Williams breaks a tackle on his way to a first down, setting up a touchdown
David Stephenson
AP
UK QB Stephen Johnson passes under pressure during the fourth quarter.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky running back Boom Williams crosses the goal line for a touchdown in front of Georgia cornerback Malkom Parrish.
David Stephenson
AP
UK's kickoff defense swarmed Georgia's Reggie Davis.
Ken Weaver
Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones tackled Georgia running back Nick Chubb.
David Stephenson
AP
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship kicked the winning field goal in the second half.
David Stephenson
AP
UK’s Mike Edwards tackles Georgia running back Sony Michel.
Ken Weaver
Georgia WR Isaiah McKenzie scores on a touchdown pass during the first quarter.
Ken Weaver
A pass slips through the hands of TE C.J. Conrad during the first quarter.
Ken Weaver
RB Boom Williams eluded a tackle during the first quarter.
Ken Weaver
Head coach Mark Stoops addresses his defense during the fourth quarter.
Ken Weaver
UK head coach Mark Stoops during the second quarter.
Ken Weaver
UGA RB Nick Chubb cuts during the second quarter.
Ken Weaver
A pass is incomplete to UK WR Garrett Johnson during the second quarter.
Ken Weaver
UK RB Benny Snell Jr. scores during the first quarter against Georgia.
Ken Weaver
Benny Snell Jr signals his first down during the fourth quarter.
Ken Weaver
Snapped: Kentucky football fans turned out to watch the Cats play Georgia at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Rob Bolson
