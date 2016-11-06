UK Football

November 6, 2016 12:22 AM

Kickoff time set for Kentucky’s Nov. 12 football game at Tennessee

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky’s football game at Tennessee on Nov. 12 will kick off at noon and be televised on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced early Sunday.

Tennessee (6-3 overall, 2-3 SEC) is coming off a 55-0 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday. The Volunteers opened the season with victories over Appalachian State, Virginia Tech, Ohio, Florida and Georgia but then lost three in a row to Texas A&M, Alabama and South Carolina before bouncing back against Tennessee Tech.

Kentucky (5-4, 4-3) is coming off a 27-24 SEC loss to Georgia on Saturday. The Wildcats have beaten New Mexico State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Missouri and lost to Southern Mississippi, Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

Tennessee leads its all-time series against Kentucky 78-24-9. The Volunteers won last season’s game, 52-21, in Lexington, and have won four in a row against the Cats.

Click here to view the Wildcats’ complete 2016 schedule.

Related content

UK Football

Comments

Videos

Benny Snell: It's nerve-racking, but that's football

View more video

Sports Videos