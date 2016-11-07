Kickoff time set for Kentucky’s Nov. 19 football game vs. Austin Peay

The University of Kentucky’s football game against Austin Peay on Nov. 19 at Commonwealth Stadium will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Austin Peay (0-9 overall, 0-7 Ohio Valley Conference) is coming off a 41-40 loss to Tennessee State on Saturday. The Governors had previously lost to Troy, Tennessee Tech, Eastern Illinois, Murray State, Tennessee-Martin, Jacksonville State, Mercer and Southeast Missouri.
Kentucky (5-4, 4-3) is coming off a 27-24 SEC loss to Georgia on Saturday. The Wildcats have beaten New Mexico State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Missouri and lost to Southern Mississippi, Florida, Alabama and Georgia.
The Nov. 19 matchup will mark Kentucky’s first meeting with Austin Peay in football.
