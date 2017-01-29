Spreadsheet to signee: A look at how Kentucky constructs a recruiting class

1:14 Dominique Hawkins: We have to get back in the gym Pause

1:17 Paris wins school's first All "A" Classic championship

1:00 De'Aaron Fox is trying to keep a level head

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

1:17 Lonnie Johnson knows where the money is

0:56 Dominique Hawkins: It's going to be crazy in Rupp Arena

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers

4:04 Bill Self: End of first half was turning point

2:10 Derek Willis on UK's defensive breakdowns against Kansas