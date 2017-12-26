Kentucky football puts in some work in brisk holiday practice

While Kentucky football fans might have celebrated Christmas at home Monday, the Cats hit the field at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville for practice on a clear, but bracingly cold day.
In a clip posted on Twitter by @KYWildcatsTV, the official account of UK Sports Video offered a glimpse of UK’s preparations for Friday’s Franklin American Mortgage Company Music City Bowl against Northwestern.
Getting in that work on Christmas! #BBNashville pic.twitter.com/TyYyLkPuTc— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 26, 2017
“Merry Christmas, BBN,” senior cornerback Kendall Randolph says in a greeting muffled through his sock mask in the video. “Hi out there to everybody. I hope you had a great day, got lots of presents. It’s really cold up here, but we’re still having fun!”
Never miss a local story.
According to Weather.com the high reached only 33 degrees Monday in Nashville. The Cats will get a little relief for Tuesday’s practice with a high of 41 degrees. The bowl-day forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Friday in Nashville with a high of 44 degrees. It looks like it will be a dry week with no precipitation expected until Sunday.
Kentucky football’s Twitter account @UKFootball also posted some photos from Monday.
Christmas Day work on the practice field! #BBNashville ❄️ pic.twitter.com/4agIxhGWg9— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 26, 2017
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
Friday
Franklin American Mortgage Company Music City Bowl
Who: Kentucky vs. Northwestern
When: 4:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville
Comments