UK Football

Kentucky football puts in some work in brisk holiday practice

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 26, 2017 11:13 AM

While Kentucky football fans might have celebrated Christmas at home Monday, the Cats hit the field at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville for practice on a clear, but bracingly cold day.

In a clip posted on Twitter by @KYWildcatsTV, the official account of UK Sports Video offered a glimpse of UK’s preparations for Friday’s Franklin American Mortgage Company Music City Bowl against Northwestern.

“Merry Christmas, BBN,” senior cornerback Kendall Randolph says in a greeting muffled through his sock mask in the video. “Hi out there to everybody. I hope you had a great day, got lots of presents. It’s really cold up here, but we’re still having fun!”

According to Weather.com the high reached only 33 degrees Monday in Nashville. The Cats will get a little relief for Tuesday’s practice with a high of 41 degrees. The bowl-day forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Friday in Nashville with a high of 44 degrees. It looks like it will be a dry week with no precipitation expected until Sunday.

Kentucky football’s Twitter account @UKFootball also posted some photos from Monday.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

Friday

Franklin American Mortgage Company Music City Bowl

Who: Kentucky vs. Northwestern

When: 4:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

  • The key to Kentucky football signing eight players from Florida

    Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops says one assistant coach was largely responsible for the eight recruits UK signed out of Florida.

