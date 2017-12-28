Top-10 basketball player: UK offer is ‘something I want’

More Videos 1:19 Coming off loss, Kentucky says it will be ready for Louisville Pause 1:18 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 2:00 A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 0:21 John Calipari gives Jarred Vanderbilt update 0:49 'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:04 As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness' 0:27 Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017. Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com

Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com