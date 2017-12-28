Top-10 basketball player: UK offer is ‘something I want’

More Videos

Coming off loss, Kentucky says it will be ready for Louisville 1:19

Coming off loss, Kentucky says it will be ready for Louisville

Pause
In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:18

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year

A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says 2:00

A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

John Calipari gives Jarred Vanderbilt update 0:21

John Calipari gives Jarred Vanderbilt update

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court 0:49

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:58

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness' 1:04

As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness'

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl 0:27

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

  • Jaden Springer finishes alley-oop in Lexington holiday tournament

    Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017.

Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com
Jaden Springer, a five-star prospect ranked in the top 10 of the class of 2020, finished an alley-oop during a Rocky River (N.C.) win over Bryan Station in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic on Wednesday, December 28, 2017. jmoore@herald-leader.com

UK Recruiting

Top-10 basketball player: UK offer is ‘something I want’

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

December 28, 2017 11:58 PM

One of the nation’s top-ranked sophomores this week is playing at Lexington Catholic, located about two miles away from the University of Kentucky.

Or two miles away from, as he put it, “one of the biggest schools in America.”

Jaden Springer, who plays for Rocky River (N.C.), is ranked as a five-star prospect and as the No. 10 player in the class of 2020 by both ESPN and 247Sports. Rivals also has Springer rated as a five-star recruit but 13th nationally in his class.

The 6-foot-2, 176-pound shooting guard had 26 points (12-for-14 shooting), eight rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes as Rocky River won 76-55 over a previously undefeated Bryan Station team Thursday night in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic quarterfinals. He had 20 points and six rebounds in a come-from-behind 73-72 win against Doss late Wednesday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Springer has reported offers from 11 schools, among them UCLA, Auburn, N.C. State and Tennessee. UK has not extended an offer but the Wildcats coaching staff has been in touch with Rocky River head coach Jason Moseley.

“Joel (Justus) does a great job of recruiting our area, so we’ve spoken with him,” said Moseley, a Louisville native who played at Eastern High School and Kentucky State University and worked as a basketball operations assistant under Tubby Smith. “He had wanted Jaden to come down for Big Blue Madness and we talked about it and thought it would be a better situation for him to wait and come down when we brought the team down so we didn’t have to make two trips.”

Springer on Friday will take an unofficial visit to UK along with senior teammate Jordan Campbell, who’s received some mid-major offers, Moseley said.

The team, which this week has gotten to practice at UK’s Joe Craft Center and at EKU’s facilities in Richmond, will be in attendance for the UK-Louisville basketball game Friday afternoon.

Receiving an offer from the Wildcats would make Springer’s day.

“It’s something I want,” Springer said with a grin. “That’s one of the biggest schools in America so that would be great for me if I could get an offer from there.”

Rocky River (10-2) will play Lexington Catholic (9-3) in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Coming off loss, Kentucky says it will be ready for Louisville 1:19

Coming off loss, Kentucky says it will be ready for Louisville

Pause
In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:18

In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year

A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says 2:00

A Berea College tax solution will be found soon, congressman says

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 1:40

'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions

John Calipari gives Jarred Vanderbilt update 0:21

John Calipari gives Jarred Vanderbilt update

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court 0:49

'I tried my best:' Judge praised for his toughness, compassion leaving court

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 1:58

'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.'

As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness' 1:04

As bowl game draws near, Kentucky experiencing 'a positive anxiousness'

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl 0:27

Northwestern's running game to test Kentucky in Music City Bowl

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:49

Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

  • How John Calipari has helped Kentucky football recruiting

    Kentucky football recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow explains how John Calipari and Kentucky basketball have helped in football recruiting.

How John Calipari has helped Kentucky football recruiting

View More Video