Central Kentucky coaching legend resigns citing health concerns

Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball head coach Happy Osborne, who in his career led Georgetown College to an NAIA national title and Montgomery County High School to the semifinals of the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen, has resigned effective immediately due to health concerns.
“In compliance with my doctor’s wishes, I am stepping away from the game I love and resigning as head coach of the men’s basketball team at Kentucky Wesleyan College,” Osborne, a native of Lynch, said in a statement. “It has been an honor and a privilege to coach at the school with the most tradition of any NCAA Division II institution.”
Earlier this month, KWC announced that Osborne would take a leave of absence from the team due to health concerns. No details about the coach’s health have been released.
In four seasons at Wesleyan, Osborne went 102-29, including two Great Midwest Athletic Conference titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances. Osborne was named the G-MAC Coach of the Year for the 2015-16 season. Acting head coach Jason Mays has been named the interim head coach.
“Without question, Owensboro, Kentucky, is one of the best places to live in America. I can never repay the kindness and hospitality shown to our family from the day we arrived,” Osborne’s statement continued. “I want our fans, which are our friends, to know I am sorry that I could not finish what I had started. The program is in good hands with Jason Mays and Brett Miller, as everyone witnessed this weekend. I would like to thank President Bart Darrell and Director of Athletics Rob Mallory for their kindness shown to me during this time. Kentucky Wesleyan is growing stronger day by day under President Darrell’s leadership. I am proud to have been a part of this institution.”
Osborne coached for 15 seasons at Georgetown College, compiling a 456-81 record and leading them to the NAIA Tournament and national ranking each season and a national title in 1997-98. He left Georgetown in 2011 to become associate head coach at Tennessee Tech.
Citing homesickness, Osborne returned to Central Kentucky a year later to take the head coach job at Montgomery County where he led the Indians to their best season ever with a 33-5 record and semifinals finish in the state tournament.
A few weeks after the state finals, he was announced as the new coach of Kentucky Wesleyan, a program with eight Division II national titles.
