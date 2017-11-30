FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino looks on as his team falls behind late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.Louisville announced Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, that they have placed basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid an FBI probe.
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino looks on as his team falls behind late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.Louisville announced Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, that they have placed basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid an FBI probe. Robert Franklin AP
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2017, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino looks on as his team falls behind late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.Louisville announced Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, that they have placed basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid an FBI probe. Robert Franklin AP

Men's Basketball

Pitino sues Louisville for breach of contract. How much does he want?

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

November 30, 2017 04:11 PM

Rick Pitino filed a breach of contract lawsuit Thursday against the University of Louisville Athletics Association seeking damages of $4,307,000 per year through 2026.

Pitino, who was fired by Louisville last month in the wake of a federal investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball, argues Louisville did not allow him due process in placing him on administrative leave and locking him out of his office and had no grounds on which to terminate his contract “for cause,” according to that contract.

In a press release announcing the lawsuit, Pitino maintains he had no knowledge of the alleged scheme to pay a recruit last summer with funds from an Adidas executive and said he implemented the actions required of him by Louisville in regard to the stripper scandal that led to sanctions against the Cardinals by the NCAA. Both controversies were cited in Pitino’s termination letter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It has been reported that Louisville would owe Pitino about $44 million if it terminated his contract without cause. Pitino appears to be asking for about $40 million.

In a statement to the Courier Journal, Louisville spokesman John Karman said the university is aware of the suit but would not comment on pending litigation.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

    Former Perry County Central standout will have to sit out this season after his NCAA transfer waiver was denied. He talked about that possibility, among other topics, earlier in the week during the Wolfpack's media day.

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling 2:45

N.C. State's Braxton Beverly talked about 'worst-case scenario' before NCAA ruling

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for' 1:43

Tar Heels fan: NCAA’s ruling is 'the best gift anybody could ask for'
Hamidou Diallo has learned a lot in short time at Kentucky 3:23

Hamidou Diallo has learned a lot in short time at Kentucky

View More Video