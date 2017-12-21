Banished U of L recruit denies any knowledge of FBI allegations. See what else Brian Bowen said.

In his first public comments since the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption was made public, Brian Bowen, the recruit at the center of allegations involving Louisville, denied any knowledge of improper payments to his family.
In a video interview and accompanying story by ESPN’s Jeff Goodman published Thursday, Bowen talked about how he found out about the allegations.
“I didn’t know anything, anything at all,” Bowen told Goodman. “The same way the whole media found out is the same way I found out.”
Bowen, one of the top prospects in the 2017 class, committed to the Cardinals in early June. He has remained enrolled at Louisville despite the university’s decision last month to not seek reinstatement for him in light of the federal case.
The allegations, which were made in a September indictment, swept up Louisville and other programs in a far-flung scandal that included alleged payments to a Bowen family member said to have been facilitated by an unnamed Louisville assistant coach, an AAU coach and an Adidas basketball executive.
Bowen said in the interview that he has not talked to his father, Brian Bowen Sr., about the scandal.
“I’ve let him know that I’m very upset as far as not being able to play and everything,” the younger Bowen said. “But as far as, you know, the investigation and everything and all that, I don’t even want to talk about it at all. So, just brush that past.”
While the case has not moved forward much in the court system, Louisville fired head coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich in the wake of the scandal. Pitino has filed lawsuits against both Louisville and Adidas and both parties have countersued the former coach.
Following the post, Goodman appeared on air with ESPN’s Bob Ley for an “Outside the Lines” segment. Bowen shot baskets in the background of the live shot. He said Bowen was waiting on a college team to take a chance on him. The FBI cleared Bowen of wrongdoing in its investigation, but his NCAA eligibility likely will remain in question until the process plays out.
Louisville has said Bowen would be given a release from his commitment if he chooses, but he would never play for the Cardinals.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere
