Highlights: 7 TDs for Lafayette’s Wood; No. 1 Trinity routs St. X

University of Kentucky signee Walker Wood was electric on Friday, rushing for four touchdowns and throwing for three more to lead No. 9 Lafayette past visiting Bryan Station 65-55.
The Defenders got on the board first with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Burbage to Chris Jones, but Wood evened things up with a 12-yard touchdown run on the next possession.
After Wood scored his second TD, this one from 11 yards out, Burbage followed with a seven-yard rushing score to pull the Defenders within 21-20 at the end of the first quarter. But Wood’s third rushing TD was the first of three unanswered Lafayette touchdowns, giving the Generals a 42-27 halftime lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Wood took off from the Bryan Station 30 yard line and weaved his way through the defense, cutting back across the field multiple times and running over a defender on his way into the end zone to put the Generals up 65-33. Burbage threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes for Bryan Station (3-4).
Wood rushed 13 times for 185 yards and brought his season rushing TD total to 12. He went 19-for-29 passing for 245 yards, giving him 1,310 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air.
Burbage rushed 15 times for 174 yards and two TDs and completed 26 of 38 passes for 394 yards and six scores. Chris Jones and Kendrick Curry each eclipsed 100 receiving yards for the Defenders and Cameron Morgan ran for 109 yards for Lafayette.
Trinity 35, St. Xavier 13: The Tigers were no match for the state’s top team on Friday. Quarterback Spencer Blackburn threw two touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and another score to lead No. 1 Trinity (7-0) past No. 7 St. Xavier (4-2) at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. Trinity’s offense converted 10 of 13 third downs. The Shamrocks have now beaten the Tigers in 11 of their last 12 meetings.
Collins 38, Franklin Co. 31: Titans quarterback JR Lucas and wide receiver Dalton Maggard were synced up on Friday, connecting for three touchdowns to lead Collins (4-2) past the Flyers.
Lucas hit Maggard with a 48-yard pass for the first score of the game and found Maggard from 47 yards out in the third quarter to give the Titans a 24-7 lead. A four-yard TD pass from Lucas to Maggard late in the fourth quarter put the Flyers away.
Lucas also scored a two-yard rushing touchdown.
Senior running back Denzel Vance scored twice for Franklin County (2-5), giving him seven total touchdowns on the year.
Pikeville 29, Hazard 21: Junior quarterback Wyatt Battaile rushed for two four-yard touchdowns and threw a 23-yard touchdown to Andrew McNamee and the Panthers held off a late charge by the visiting Bulldogs.
Pikeville (5-2) took a 21-7 lead into halftime and weathered a 17-point fourth quarter from the Hazard (5-2) offense that included two touchdown runs from Bailey Blair.
Harrison Co. 36, Scott 19: A 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Colby Adams followed by a safety spurred the Thorobreds to a 22-0 first-quarter lead and Harrison County went on to topple visiting Scott. Keishon Gilkey caught touchdown passes of 47 and 29 yards to pace Harrison County (4-3) on offense. Alex Thurza had a 55 yard touchdown run for Scott (1-6).
Caldwell Co. 49, Union Co. 20: Quarterback Shane Burns threw five touchdown passes, three to Zach Gaither, to lead Caldwell County (4-3) past Union County (4-2) for its fourth straight win after starting the season 0-3.
