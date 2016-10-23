KHSAA names its 2017 Hall of Fame class

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced its 2017 Hall of Fame class on Sunday at its offices in Lexington.
Longtime Lafayette basketball coach Charles “Jock” Sutherland was among the 11-member class, which will be inducted as part of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen in March. Sutherland led the Generals to a state title in 1979.
Former Highlands star Marty Moore, who went on to play at the University of Kentucky and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2001, and Western Kentucky women’s basketball coach Michelle Clark-Heard, a star at Atherton and WKU as a player, were also among the inductees.
Other members of the 2017 class are: Oscar Brohm, a three-sport star at Flaget who played for the University of Louisville; Betty Jo Cook Gibson and Anna Jo Cook Pickens, two London High School cheerleaders who were the first to receive athletic scholarships at WKU; Hillard Howard, who led Pikeville to three football titles; Marcia Morton, an all-around athlete at Male in the early 70’s who coached Ballard to a state track and field title in 1990; Chris Redman, a star quarterback at Male who played for Louisville and who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens; Jesse Stuart, a Glasgow track-and-field standout who went on to compete in the Pan American Games; Claude Sullivan, a broadcaster from Winchester who was named Kentucky Sportscaster of the Year every year from 1959-1966.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Class of 2017 was announced today in a press conference at the KHSAA Offices. The 11 members in this year’s class will be the 30th inducted into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame, and consists of former high school coaches, athletes, officials, administrators, and contributors. The Class of 2017 will be inducted in ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the Lexington Convention Center. The Class of 2017 will also be recognized during the semifinals of the 2017 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16®. The induction of the 11-member Class of 2017 will bring the total number of honorees in the Hall of Fame to 456.
Oscar Brohm (Flaget HS) – A three-sport standout at Flaget High School (1962-65), Brohm starred in football, basketball and baseball for the Braves. As a senior in 1965, Brohm was named First Team All-State by the Courier-Journal and the Associated Press, while also earning a spot on the All-Southern All-America Team, after leading Flaget to a 10-1 record and the Louisville City Championship. He threw for 1,848 yards in an era when passing was not as prevalent as it is today, and set a Louisville city school record with 23 touchdown passes – a mark which stood until broken by Chris Redman in the 1990’s. He led Flaget to a state runner-up finish as a senior, as the Braves fell to Seneca, 13-12, at Cardinal Stadium. He was given the prestigious OUR BOY Award from the Louisville Coaches Association following a senior year which saw him throw for three touchdown passes and rush for another in a 31-14 victory over Male, which snapped the Bulldogs’ 25-game winning streak. Brohm went on to play at the University of Louisville before embarking on a storied coaching career, including the last 17 years as the quarterbacks coach at Trinity High School, where he has contributed to 10 state championships.
Michelle Clark-Heard (Atherton HS) – A three-year starter at Atherton HS, Clark-Heard earned All-District, All-Region and All-State honors each of those three seasons for the Lady Rebels (1984-86). As a senior, Clark-Heard averaged 19.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field en route to earning Second Team All-State honors from the Associated Press, while also being named Kentucky’s Player of the Year by the Orlando-Sentinel and the Quaker Oats-Gatorade selection committee. As a junior, Clark-Heard helped lead the Lady Rebels to a 33-3 record and a runner-up finish at the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16®. She earned a spot in the annual Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series following her senior year, before moving on to Western Kentucky University, where she was a part of four-consecutive NCAA Tournament teams. She helped the Lady Toppers to a pair of Sun Belt Conference Tournament titles, two regular season Sun Belt championships and 89 victories during her collegiate career, while totaling 790 points and 615 rebounds. She made the transition to coaching after her playing days came to an end, with coaching stops at Cincinnati, Nebraska, Kentucky State and Louisville. She was named head coach at WKU on March 12, 2012, and went on to earn Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year honors in her first season with the Lady Toppers.
Betty Jo Cook Gibson & Anna Jo Cook Pickens (London HS) – The Cook twins were the first cheerleaders to receive athletic scholarships to Western Kentucky University, after being recruited personally by legendary coach Ed Diddle. The duo, which began cheering when they were seventh graders, wrote and performed their own cheers at London HS. “The Twins” were flooded with attention by Lexington and Louisville media members after performing at the 1944 KHSAA state tournament, with glowing reviews appearing in the city newspapers following their routines. Their popularity at Western Kentucky grew to the point that the duo had their own twice-weekly radio show, and when the Hilltoppers traveled to New York and Indianapolis, the Twins went with them. On Christmas Night in 1944, the Twins performed between games of a basketball doubleheader at New York’s Madison Square Garden before 18,500 fans and received six encores – a feat noted by the New York Times.
Hillard Howard (Pikeville HS/Letcher County Central HS) – Howard was the head coach at Pikeville for 20 seasons, amassing 208 wins while leading the Panthers to three state titles. A five-time state Coach of the Year honoree, Howard guided Pikeville to three-straight 1A state titles from 1987-1989. His teams won 12 Class A regional championships and added two state runner-up finishes during his 20 seasons (1972-89, 1994-95), while recording 208 wins against just 48 losses for an .813 winning percentage. In addition to his accomplishments on the gridiron, Howard spent two seasons as the girls’ basketball coach at Pikeville (1978-80) and led the Panthers to consecutive 15th Region Championships. Pikeville’s all-time winningest coach, Howard was inducted into the Panther’s Hall of Fame in 2003 and the school’s football field has been named in his honor. He went on to coach five seasons as Letcher County Central (2005-09), starting the football program when the school opened in 2005, and added two more regional championships to his resume.
Marty Moore (Highlands HS) – A three-year letterman at Highlands HS, Moore was the Defensive Player of the Year in Kentucky and an All-State selection as a senior in 1988. He earned a spot in the Kentucky/Tennessee All-Star Game before embarking on a standout career at the University of Kentucky (1990-93). Moore was named First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and the league’s coaches in 1993, helping the Wildcats earn a berth in the Peach Bowl. He ended his playing days at UK ranked fourth in school history with 470 career tackles. Moore received the “Mr. Irrelevant” award at the 1994 NFL Draft when the New England Patriots made him the last player selected, but defied the odds to enjoy an eight-year career in the NFL – winning a Super Bowl ring in 2001 when the Patriots defeated the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Moore was inducted into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and the University of Kentucky’s Hall of Fame in 2014.
Marcia Morton (Male HS) – Morton’s lifetime involvement in athletics began as a student-athlete at Male HS, where she was named Most Athletic by the school and received Athlete of the Year honors from the Louisville Defender in 1973. A career in coaching and athletic administration followed, with Morton guiding Ballard HS to the girls’ Class 3A track and field state title in 1990. Morton spent 13 years as the athletic director at Brown HS, and continues to impact young people’s lives as a pastor.
Chris Redman (Male HS) – A three-year starting quarterback at Male HS, Redman totaled 7,653 passing yards and 102 touchdown passes during a prolific career which saw him named Parade Magazine’s National Player of the Year in 1994. As a senior, Redman threw for 3,750 yards and set a then-national record with 57 touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record. He averaged 312.5 passing yards per game that season, with a personal-high 474 yards against DuPont Manual, and set national records by throwing eight first half touchdowns in wins over Atherton and Ballard. As a junior, Redman led Male to the 1993 Class 4A state title, defeating Shelby County, 29-7, at Cardinal Stadium. Redman went on to star at the University of Louisville, ending his career as the NCAA’s all-time leader with 1,031 completions and 1,679 attempts. He finished with 12,541 passing yards, which placed him third all-time in NCAA history, and received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as a senior. He was selected in the third round (75th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Redman earned a Super Bowl ring during his rookie season with the Ravens, and spent eight seasons in the NFL, finishing as a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2011.
Jesse Stuart (Glasgow HS) – Stuart was a dominant track and field athlete at Glasgow HS (1967-70), winning three-consecutive state titles in the shot put, while setting a state record which still stands 47 years later. His dominance as a high school athlete paved the way for an NCAA Championship and three Silver medals as a member of Team U.S.A. Stuart won his first state title in the shot put as a sophomore in 1968 with a distance of 55-10.50. He earned his second state championship in the shot as a junior (62-11.00) and added a first-place finish in the discus (157.09). As a senior, Stuart captured his third-straight state title in the shot put with a state-record throw of 67-00.00, which still tops KHSAA records today. Stuart was a three-time national high school All-American and set national records in the shot put in indoor (71-10.50) and outdoor (73-11.25) track and field. He was a two-time national high school champion and was twice named the AAU Athlete of the Year. After starting his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky, Stuart transferred to Western Kentucky University, earning five All-America honors over the course of his NCAA career. Ranked in the top-10 nationally on 13 occasions, he was a member of 13 USA National Teams and competed in the 1975 and 1983 Pan American Games.
Claude Sullivan (Winchester HS) – A legend in broadcasting, Sullivan covered high school games his entire career, including the KHSAA Boys’ Basketball State Tournament which he called for 20 consecutive years from 1947-66. Sullivan played for Winchester High from 1940-42 and was captain of his team before being sidelined by injury. He missed his senior year after developing a bone infection which resulted in him being bed ridden, graduating after being home schooled by his mother. After working as the public address announcer for his Winchester HS team, Sullivan moved to Ashland upon graduation at the age of 18 to take his first broadcasting job. He went on to earn Kentucky Sportscaster of the Year honors eight-consecutive years (1959-66) and was national runner-up to Lindsey Nelson in 1960. Sullivan never stopped broadcasting high school games, even when he became the announcer for the Cincinnati Reds in 1964. Sullivan was inducted into the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame in 1975, and joined the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame and the University of Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.
Charles “Jock” Sutherland (Gallatin County HS/Harrison County HS/Madisonville HS/Lafayette HS) – Sutherland is one of only a handful of boys’ basketball coaches in KHSAA history to lead three different schools to the state tournament. One of the most memorable coaches in the state’s history, Sutherland led Gallatin County to the state tournament in 1959, Harrison County in 1966 and Lafayette in 1971. He reached the state tournament six different times, capturing the state title as head coach of the Generals in 1979 with a 62-52 win over Christian County at Rupp Arena, earning Coach of the Year honors in the process. He compiled a 385-213 overall record over 22 seasons as a head coach, with 47 of those losses coming in his first three seasons. After retirement from coaching, Sutherland took his wit and personality to broadcasting, becoming a part of the University of Louisville’s broadcast team for men’s basketball on WHAS radio.
