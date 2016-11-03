2016 Lexington All-City boys’ soccer team

The race for 2016 Lexington Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year came down to a single point.
While Paul Laurence Dunbar senior Harrison Grabmeyer received four first-place votes, more than any other player in the balloting, it was Lafayette senior Nick SirLouis who finished first among a vote of Lexington’s eight soccer coaches. SirLouis finished with two first-place votes while Dunbar’s Jack Sheroan and Caleb Norris each finished with one apiece.
Sheroan was named to the First Team along with Dunbar keeper Josh Szydlik, giving the state semifinalist Bulldogs three first-team members. Dunbar plays Daviess County for a state finals berth Thursday night.
Lafayette, which fell to Madison Central in a shootout in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament, also placed three players on the First Team. Holden Treadway and Evan Bunch joined Grabmeyer as selections.
Henry Clay’s Nick Whitehouse and Ethan MacGillivray were named to the First Team. Sayre’s Will Newton, Lexington Catholic’s Tyler Kenney and Tates Creek’s Ben Kaindu rounded out the First Team choices.
How voting worked: Coaches were asked to submit up to five of their players as nominations. Those nominations were then compiled and sent to each of the coaches, who were asked to rank their top 11 players from that list without selecting any of their own players. Point values were assigned based upon the rank (one point for first place, two points for second place, etc.) and players were assigned a spot on the All-City team based on their total point value (players received 12 points for each ballot they did not appear on except for their own coach’s submission).
2016 All-City Boys’ Soccer
FIRST TEAM
Player
Grade
School
Total Points (FPV)
Nick SirLouis
Senior
Lafayette
28 (2)
Harrison Grabmeyer
Senior
Paul Laurence Dunbar
29 (4)
Will Newton
Senior
Sayre
35
Holden Treadway
Senior
Lafayette
36
Nick Whitehouse
Senior
Henry Clay
50
Tyler Kenney
Junior
Lexington Catholic
51
Josh Syzdlik
Junior
Paul Laurence Dunbar
52
Evan Bunch
Senior
Lafayette
61
Jack Sheroan
Senior
Paul Laurence Dunbar
63 (1)
Ethan MacGillivray
Junior
Henry Clay
63
Ben Kaindu
Freshman
Tates Creek
64
SECOND TEAM
Player
Grade
School
Total Points (FPV)
Russell Scaife
Senior
Bryan Station
65
Diallo Irakoza
Sophomore
Bryan Station
68
Riley Bishop
Senior
Lafayette
69
Bradley Hargis
Junior
Lexington Christian
69
Caleb Norris
Senior
Paul Laurence Dunbar
73 (1)
Jean Carlos Viezca
Junior
Tates Creek
74
Henry Macfarlan
Junior
Henry Clay
75
Jacob Roberts
Senior
Lexington Catholic
75
Eddy Irumva
Sophomore
Bryan Station
76
Trustun Ashburn
Senior
Henry Clay
77
Tyler Dobbs
Junior
Lexington Christian
78
HONORABLE MENTION
Player
Grade
School
Jacob Shannon
Senior
Bryan Station
Daonhan Tran
Senior
Bryan Station
Colby Rose
Junior
Henry Clay
Max Nusbacher
Junior
Lafayette
Keegan Bailey
Junior
Lexington Catholic
Jackson Kirn
Sophomore
Lexington Catholic
Henry Simon
Senior
Lexington Catholic
Aaron Graybeal
Senior
Lexington Christian
Carter Johnson
Senior
Lexington Christian
Phillip Scott
Sophomore
Lexington Christian
Robbie Goodman
Senior
Sayre
Alex Mitchell
Senior
Sayre
Logan Pelfry
Senior
Sayre
Hunter Rice
Senior
Sayre
Josh Harris
Freshman
Tates Creek
Joey Vargas
Senior
Tates Creek
Kyle Workman
Senior
Tates Creek
