High School Sports

November 3, 2016 11:55 AM

2016 Lexington All-City boys’ soccer team

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

The race for 2016 Lexington Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year came down to a single point.

While Paul Laurence Dunbar senior Harrison Grabmeyer received four first-place votes, more than any other player in the balloting, it was Lafayette senior Nick SirLouis who finished first among a vote of Lexington’s eight soccer coaches. SirLouis finished with two first-place votes while Dunbar’s Jack Sheroan and Caleb Norris each finished with one apiece.

Sheroan was named to the First Team along with Dunbar keeper Josh Szydlik, giving the state semifinalist Bulldogs three first-team members. Dunbar plays Daviess County for a state finals berth Thursday night.

Lafayette, which fell to Madison Central in a shootout in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament, also placed three players on the First Team. Holden Treadway and Evan Bunch joined Grabmeyer as selections.

Henry Clay’s Nick Whitehouse and Ethan MacGillivray were named to the First Team. Sayre’s Will Newton, Lexington Catholic’s Tyler Kenney and Tates Creek’s Ben Kaindu rounded out the First Team choices.

How voting worked: Coaches were asked to submit up to five of their players as nominations. Those nominations were then compiled and sent to each of the coaches, who were asked to rank their top 11 players from that list without selecting any of their own players. Point values were assigned based upon the rank (one point for first place, two points for second place, etc.) and players were assigned a spot on the All-City team based on their total point value (players received 12 points for each ballot they did not appear on except for their own coach’s submission).

2016 All-City Boys’ Soccer

FIRST TEAM

Player

Grade

School

Total Points (FPV)

Nick SirLouis

Senior

Lafayette

28 (2)

Harrison Grabmeyer

Senior

Paul Laurence Dunbar

29 (4)

Will Newton

Senior

Sayre

35

Holden Treadway

Senior

Lafayette

36

Nick Whitehouse

Senior

Henry Clay

50

Tyler Kenney

Junior

Lexington Catholic

51

Josh Syzdlik

Junior

Paul Laurence Dunbar

52

Evan Bunch

Senior

Lafayette

61

Jack Sheroan

Senior

Paul Laurence Dunbar

63 (1)

Ethan MacGillivray

Junior

Henry Clay

63

Ben Kaindu

Freshman

Tates Creek

64

SECOND TEAM

Player

Grade

School

Total Points (FPV)

Russell Scaife

Senior

Bryan Station

65

Diallo Irakoza

Sophomore

Bryan Station

68

Riley Bishop

Senior

Lafayette

69

Bradley Hargis

Junior

Lexington Christian

69

Caleb Norris

Senior

Paul Laurence Dunbar

73 (1)

Jean Carlos Viezca

Junior

Tates Creek

74

Henry Macfarlan

Junior

Henry Clay

75

Jacob Roberts

Senior

Lexington Catholic

75

Eddy Irumva

Sophomore

Bryan Station

76

Trustun Ashburn

Senior

Henry Clay

77

Tyler Dobbs

Junior

Lexington Christian

78

HONORABLE MENTION

Player

Grade

School

Jacob Shannon

Senior

Bryan Station

Daonhan Tran

Senior

Bryan Station

Colby Rose

Junior

Henry Clay

Max Nusbacher

Junior

Lafayette

Keegan Bailey

Junior

Lexington Catholic

Jackson Kirn

Sophomore

Lexington Catholic

Henry Simon

Senior

Lexington Catholic

Aaron Graybeal

Senior

Lexington Christian

Carter Johnson

Senior

Lexington Christian

Phillip Scott

Sophomore

Lexington Christian

Robbie Goodman

Senior

Sayre

Alex Mitchell

Senior

Sayre

Logan Pelfry

Senior

Sayre

Hunter Rice

Senior

Sayre

Josh Harris

Freshman

Tates Creek

Joey Vargas

Senior

Tates Creek

Kyle Workman

Senior

Tates Creek

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

UK commit Eva Mitchell sends West Jessamine to state semifinals

View more video

Sports Videos