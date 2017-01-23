High School Sports

Lexington Catholic’s Michaela Reinhart repeats as Gatorade winner

Lexington Catholic’s Michaela Reinhart was named Kentucky’s 2016-17 Gatorade Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday, the second straight season the senior has won the award.

Reinhart, who has signed with Duke University, won the Class 2A girls’ cross country meet this past fall and as a junior. She placed 20th in the Foot Locker South Regional championships in November.

The girls’ Gatorade National Runner of the Year will be announced later this month.

