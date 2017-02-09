Area roundup: Dalton tops 3,000 points; Estill girls steal one from Breathitt

Boyd County 100, Lawrence County 71: The Bulldogs suffered a tough road loss on Thursday, but Timmy Dalton provided a silver lining for Lawrence County. The senior joined an elite club, passing the 3,000 point and 1,000 rebound marks against the Lions.
Scott County 84, Grant County 34: Bryce Long led the way with 15 points as visiting Scott County pounded Grant County. The second-ranked Cardinals led 36-16 at halftime and held the Braves to 27.5 percent field-goal shooting.
Cooper Robb added 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Cooper Watts pulled down 11 boards as Scott County dominated the rebound battle 48-31. Conner McClure had a team-high 15 points for Grant.
Girls
Estill County 62, Breathitt County 61: Savannah Brewer’s late-game heroics led the Engineers past the visiting Bobcats on Thursday night. The junior guard sank a jumper with eight seconds left to tie the game at 61, then stole an inbounds pass with five seconds to play and was fouled driving for a layup. She missed the first free throw but sank the second to give Estill its fourth win in five games.
Brewer finished with 13 points. Kayley Tredway led the Engineers with 21 points on seven three-pointers. Amy Brewer had a game-high 23 points for the Bobcats.
Rockcastle County 59, Madison Central 55 (OT): Madelyn Bullen scored off an assist from Mahala Saylor to send the game to overtime, then scored five of her 17 points in the extra frame as the Rockets edged the visiting Indians.
Hope Kelley led Rockcastle with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, draining four of six from behind the arc. Mallie Cornett flirted with a triple-double for the Indians, posting game highs with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 9 blocks.
Josh Sullivan
