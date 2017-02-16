Highlights: Bryan Station wins on half-court shot; Madison Southern senior posts triple-double

Bryan Station 64, Lexington Christian 63: Eric Boone banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer as visiting Bryan Station stunned Lexington Christian on Thursday night. The shot gave Boone a team-high 25 points. He also had 14 rebounds and eight assists.
Boone’s game-winner answered a layup by LCA’s Carter Hendricksen with three seconds left. He led LCA with 26 points.
Henry Clay 72, Clark Co. 63: Jalen Williams scored a game-high 19 points as Henry Clay shot 53 percent from the field and spoiled the Cardinals’ home finale on Thursday. Andreus Green put up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (11-15), who have won two of their last three games to close out the regular season. Justin Mitchell added 18 points in the win, converting 7 of 8 free throws. Ryan Cooper led Clark County (20-10) with 16 points, and Will Philpot had a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards.
Madison Southern 61, Whitley Co. 52: A pair of seniors helped the Eagles close out their home slate in style Thursday night. Michael Jefferson had a triple-double and Caleb Miller showed off a hot hand as Madison Southern knocked off the visiting Colonels for its seventh straight win.
Jefferson pitched in 15 points and 11 rebounds while dishing out 10 assists and Miller dropped a game-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a 4-of-6 clip from three-point range. Madison Southern (23-5) will close out the regular season Friday night at Frankfort before opening 44th District Tournament play at Eastern Kentucky University against Berea next Monday.
Sayre 83, St. Francis 61: Senior forward Jake Duby poured in 22 points as Sayre (21-8) routed the Wyverns on the road to close out the regular season on an 11-game win streak. R.J. Smith chipped in 12 points while Robbie Goodman added 11. Next up for the Spartans is a matchup with Henry Clay in the opening round of the 42nd District Tournament at Bryan Station next Wednesday. The visiting Blue Devils knocked off Sayre 60-44 back on Jan. 3.
Girls games
Sayre 68, Whitefield 34: Four Spartans scored in double figures as Sayre (18-7) doubled up the Wildcats on the road Thursday. Sophomore forward Kaya Davis led the way with 19 points while Lainey Tew had 16, Ellie Alford 14 and Dee Dee Wheeler 12. The 11th Region All ‘A’ Champs have won three straight and six of their last eight. They’ll close out the regular season on the road at Brown on Saturday.
Lexington Catholic 49, East Jessamine 43: Jay Ballard dropped 19 points to lead the Knights to a road win over the Jaguars in their regular-season finale. Ballard hit five of ten shots from the field and all six of her free throws. Maylo Given chipped in 12 points, going 4-for-4 from the stripe. Jessica Hall had 15 points in the loss on a 5-of-9 effort from the perimeter. Lexington Catholic (12-15) hosts the 43rd District Tournament beginning next Monday.
Clark Co. 78, Bryan Station 53: Elizabeth Hardiman had a game-high 20 points and Maleaha Bell added 17 as visiting Clark County (24-4) rolled over the Defenders for its fifth straight win. Senior Jlyn Martin led Bryan Station (12-16) with 20 points while Carah Burdette added 14. The Cardinals will head into Monday’s 40th District Tournament first round matchup with host Paris as the favorites to win their fourth straight district title. The Defenders will host the 42nd District Tournament beginning next Monday.
Anderson Co. 60, Lafayette 35: Sammy Rogers scored 19 points and Jaclynn Ruble added 14 as the Bearcats pounded visiting Lafayette. Anderson has won seven of its last eight games while the Generals have dropped two straight. Terri Abram had a team-high 8 points for Lafayette (20-9), which played without All-City forward Kiara Pankins. The Generals open 43rd District Tournament play at Lexington Catholic against the Knights next Tuesday.
