KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett speaks at the 2014 Induction Celebration for the Dawahares KHSAA Hall of Fame in the Bluegrass Ballroom at Lexington Convention Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 27, 2014.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett speaks at the 2014 Induction Celebration for the Dawahares KHSAA Hall of Fame in the Bluegrass Ballroom at Lexington Convention Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 27, 2014. Matt Goins
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett speaks at the 2014 Induction Celebration for the Dawahares KHSAA Hall of Fame in the Bluegrass Ballroom at Lexington Convention Center in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, April 27, 2014. Matt Goins

High School Sports

Podcast: KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett talks classification and other playoff issues

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

October 27, 2017 04:41 PM

Following a discussion that broke out on Twitter about competitive issues facing the state high school soccer tournament, I reached out to the KHSAA to have a deeper conversation about classification, playoff formatting in general, and other issues facing high school athletics in Kentucky.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and I spoke for about 45 minutes on Thursday. The full conversation is available below and on iTunes. Here’s a breakdown of where that discussion went, if you’d like to skip around:

3:20 ▪  Tackett touched on the KHSAA’s goal of being an enabler of participaiton in an academic setting, not necessarily competition.

9:58 ▪  Current discussions occurring about postseason formats aside from classification.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

16:55 ▪  Why school size isn’t always the biggest factor of success for strong programs.

25:30 ▪  Is there a desire to move from six classes back to four classes in football?

33:00 ▪  How schools and the KHSAA can adjust in a changing consumer climate in regards to entertainment consumption.

41:45 ▪  A brief look at how the KHSAA is preparing for the state football finals moving from Bowling Green to Lexington.

Here’s the complete audio:

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

  Comments  