Podcast: KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett talks classification and other playoff issues

Following a discussion that broke out on Twitter about competitive issues facing the state high school soccer tournament, I reached out to the KHSAA to have a deeper conversation about classification, playoff formatting in general, and other issues facing high school athletics in Kentucky.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and I spoke for about 45 minutes on Thursday. The full conversation is available below and on iTunes. Here’s a breakdown of where that discussion went, if you’d like to skip around:
3:20 ▪ Tackett touched on the KHSAA’s goal of being an enabler of participaiton in an academic setting, not necessarily competition.
9:58 ▪ Current discussions occurring about postseason formats aside from classification.
16:55 ▪ Why school size isn’t always the biggest factor of success for strong programs.
25:30 ▪ Is there a desire to move from six classes back to four classes in football?
33:00 ▪ How schools and the KHSAA can adjust in a changing consumer climate in regards to entertainment consumption.
41:45 ▪ A brief look at how the KHSAA is preparing for the state football finals moving from Bowling Green to Lexington.
Here’s the complete audio:
