Girls’ basketball star Mykasa Robinson picks Colorado

Mykasa Robinson, one of the nation’s top girls’ players in the Class of 2018, has committed to the University of Colorado.
Robinson, a junior at Ashland Blazer, announced her commitment Sunday on Twitter. She picked Colorado over offers which included Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State and Dayton.
Blessed to say I've committed to the University of Colorado! Thank you to everyone who has recruited me. #blessed pic.twitter.com/oHgkng01qW— Mykasa Robinson (@mykasa_baller23) November 21, 2016
The 5-foot-7 point guard averaged 18.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Kittens last season, both team highs. She is expected to miss much of the 2016-17 season while recovering from offseason ACL surgery.
Alexis Robinson, Mykasa’s sister, is a sophomore at Colorado. She averaged 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Buffaloes as a freshman.
