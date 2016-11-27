Coaches pick Kentucky’s top 10 preseason girls’ basketball players

Preseason Top 10 Players
(Year, height, last year’s PPG in parentheses)
1. Jaelynn Penn, Butler (Sr., 5-10, 14.2) — Coaches’ favorite for Miss Basketball is headed to Indiana and rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN.
2. Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East (Sr., 5-10, 18.7) — Louisville signee, also an ESPN five-star, overcame surgery after tumor was discovered on her knee last November.
3. Seygan Robins, Mercer County (Jr., 5-10, 16.2) — Class of 2018 standout who has committed to Louisville, led Titans in scoring, shooting, assists and steals in 2015.
4. Mykasa Robinson, Ashland Blazer (Jr., 5-7, 18.8) — Among the schools the 13th-ranked junior nationally is considering is Colorado, where older sister Alexis plays.
5. Grace Berger, Sacred Heart (Jr., 5-10, 14.4) — Indiana commit was a second-team All-State selection last season.
6. Jada Stinson, Elizabethtown (Sr., 5-7, 14.1) — She shot nearly 40 percent from long range and was 52 percent overall as a junior.
7. Princess Stewart, Franklin County (Sr., 5-9, 17.3) — Front-runner for 11th Region Player of the Year honors played most minutes of any Flyer in Sweet Sixteen last season.
8. Blair Green, Harlan County (Jr., 6-0, 19.6) — Harlan County, which opened in 2008, has reached four region finals but has not made a Sweet Sixteen.
9. Ally Niece, Simon Kenton (Jr., 5-9, 20.9) — Division I prospect could eclipse 3,000 career points before career with Pioneers is through.
10. Maddie Waldrop, Murray (Sr., 6-2, 14.5) — All-State first-teamer is expected to return in January after undergoing offseason ACL surgery.
Coaches’ next 10: Kristen Mayo, East Carter; Macey Turley, Murray; Jordan Brock, Harlan; Mackenzie Coleman, Metcalfe County; Teri Goodlett, Butler; Grace White, Grayson County; Tasia Jeffries, Butler; Emmie Harris, Boyle County; Amaya Lasley, South Warren; Hannah Langhi, Marshall County
