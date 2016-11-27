Coaches pick Kentucky’s top 10 preseason boys’ basketball teams

Preseason Top 10 Teams
(Last year’s record in parentheses)
1. Bowling Green (31-3) — Three of the top four scorers are back for the Purples, who nearly clipped Dunbar in the state quarterfinals.
2. Trinity (29-7) — Shamrocks bring back bulk of production from team that won 12 straight before falling in the state tournament.
3. Paul Laurence Dunbar (33-6) — Defending champions lost two high-level guards and could be without center Dontell Brown for the whole season.
4. Scott County (29-6) — Cardinals graduated only one senior from a team that fell to Dunbar in the 11th Region finals.
5. Covington Catholic (28-7) — Colonels, who led 9th Region in total scoring last season, return bulk of their production.
6. Hopkinsville (20-13) — Junior star Jalen Johnson, also a quarterback in football, has offers from Samford and Northern Kentucky.
7. Christian County (29-3) — Coaches in 2nd Region believe Colonels will for the second straight season overtake Hoptown in regional finals.
8. Fern Creek (19-13) — Tigers, who lost to state runners-up Doss in the 6th Region semifinals, have never played in the Sweet Sixteen.
9. Ballard (22-11) — Bruins looked like a surefire favorite before David Sloan moved to Florida because of eligibility concerns in Louisville.
10. North Hardin (26-8) — Highly touted transfer Trace Young has previously been enrolled at four schools, including Huntington (W.Va.) Prep.
The next 10: Lexington Catholic, Pulaski County, Doss, Cooper, Pleasure Ridge Park, Lexington Christian, University Heights, Graves County, Mercer County, North Laurel.
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
