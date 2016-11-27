Coaches pick Kentucky’s top 10 preseason boys’ basketball players

Preseason Top 10 Players
(Year, height, last year’s PPG in parentheses)
1. Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Sr., 6-3, 21.0) — Western Kentucky signee finished far ahead of the field in preseason Mr. Basketball sampling.
2. Tony Jackson, North Hardin (Sr., 6-4, 20.1) — His Trojans made 11 Sweet Sixteen trips from 1982-2003 but have only one since (2010).
3. Jaylen Sebree, Christian County (Sr., 6-6, 12.5) — He and North Hardin’s Jackson have both signed with Coastal Carolina.
4. Tavin Lovan, Franklin-Simpson (Sr., 6-4, 26.3) — Led the 4th Region in scoring as a junior and was second in rebounding.
5. Cole VonHandorf, Covington Catholic (Sr., 6-1, 16.9) — Southpaw has offers from DePaul, Northern Kentucky, Lipscomb and Winthrop.
6. Tray Hollowell, University Heights (Sr., 6-3, 25.7) — He and sophomore KyKy Tandy, who has an Oklahoma offer, combine for one of state’s best backcourts.
7. Terry Taylor, Bowling Green (Sr., 6-6, 15.3) — Austin Peay Coach Dave Loos thinks Taylor can “come in and contribute” immediately after his senior season.
8. Peyton Broughton, North Laurel (Sr., 6-4, 22.5) — EKU signee is Jaguars’ all-time leading scorer with 2,156 points.
9. Chris Vogt, Graves County (Sr., 6-11, 17.0) — Last year this Northern Kentucky signee set state records with 190 blocks in a season and 17 in a single game.
10. Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County (Jr., 6-4, 18.6) — Mid-major offers have started to come in for rising junior who also starred on the Titans’ football team this year.
Coaches’ next 10: Michael Moreno, Scott County; Trace Young, North Hardin; Pedro Bradshaw, Russellville; Luke Johnson, Lexington Catholic; Kyle Rode, Lexington Christian; Trey Hill, Pleasure Ridge Park; Sean McNeil, Cooper; KyKy Tandy, University Heights; Anthony Mathis, Kentucky Country Day; Jacob King, Trinity
Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps
Comments