Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Butler girls open at No. 1

GIRLS’ TOP 25
1. Butler (12-1)
88.5
2. Mercer County (8-3)
87.3
3. Male (11-0)
86.8
4. Simon Kenton (9-3)
86.4
5. Manual (10-2)
85.9
6. Franklin County (10-2)
85.2
7. Elizabethtown (8-2)
84.8
8. Scott County (7-3)
83.7
9. Highlands (9-3)
83.0
10. Mason County (9-2)
82.8
11. Sacred Heart (8-4)
82.4
12. Murray (10-3)
82.0
12. Bullitt East (11-4)
82.0
12. Holmes (12-2)
82.0
15. Mercy (8-7)
81.9
16. Henderson County (10-1)
81.8
17. Monroe County (12-2)
81.5
18. Nelson County (11-1)
80.9
19. Conner (10-2)
79.8
19. Russell (9-4)
79.8
21. Clark County (11-2)
79.6
22. Campbell County (9-4)
79.5
23. Bowling Green (8-4)
79.3
23. Boyd County (9-3)
79.3
25. Graves County (12-2)
78.8
GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Murray
82.0
2. Graves County
78.8
3. Marshall County
74.7
4. Calloway County
63.9
5. Carlisle County
58.6
6. McCracken County
58.3
7. Mayfield
45.8
8. Paducah Tilghman
40.3
9. Fulton County
35.2
10. Ballard Memorial
33.7
11. St. Mary
29.3
12. Fulton City
21.2
13. Hickman County
14.8
14. Community Christian
1.0
2ND REGION
1. Henderson County
81.8
2. Hopkinsville
76.4
3. Webster County
67.9
4. Christian County
64.8
5. Madisonville
62.0
6. Lyon County
52.0
7. Crittenden County
51.9
8. Hopkins Central
50.2
9. Caldwell County
50.1
10. University Heights
45.4
11. Union County
45.3
12. Livingston Central
38.1
13. Dawson Springs
33.9
14. Trigg County
26.1
15. Fort Campbell
16.7
3RD REGION
1. Grayson County
74.1
2. Breckinridge County
72.4
3. Owensboro Catholic
71.4
4. Apollo
68.6
5. Edmonson County
66.8
6. Daviess County
66.7
7. Muhlenberg County
66.1
8. Meade County
66.0
9. McLean County
57.2
10. Butler County
52.3
11. Owensboro
48.9
12. Hancock County
39.3
13. Ohio County
37.1
14. Whitesville Trinity
29.0
15. Cloverport
9.0
4TH REGION
1. Monroe County
81.5
2. Bowling Green
79.3
3. South Warren
76.6
4. Russell County
75.2
5. Glasgow
72.1
6. Allen County
64.6
7. Barren County
60.7
8. Metcalfe County
59.7
9. Greenwood
59.3
10. Franklin-Simpson
56.4
11. Warren Central
54.4
12. Todd Central
47.9
13. Logan County
46.5
14. Clinton County
42.8
15. Cumberland County
41.9
16. Warren East
39.2
17. Russellville
37.3
5TH REGION
1. Elizabethtown
84.8
2. Nelson County
80.9
3. John Hardin
71.9
4. Green County
68.8
5. Marion County
67.0
6. Bardstown
59.2
7. Taylor County
56.4
8. Campbellsville
54.1
9. Central Hardin
52.7
10. North Hardin
50.1
11. Thomas Nelson
48.0
12. LaRue County
47.0
13. Adair County
46.6
14. Hart County
41.3
15. Bethlehem
40.8
16. Caverna
36.9
17. Washington County
25.2
18. Fort Knox
10.6
6TH REGION
1. Butler
88.5
2. Bullitt East
82.0
3. Mercy
81.9
4. North Bullitt
71.4
5. Pleasure Ridge Park
59.2
6. Fern Creek
59.1
7. Fairdale
51.6
8. Lou. Holy Cross
51.0
9. Moore
46.7
10. Bullitt Central
40.6
11. Valley
36.9
12. Doss
33.0
13. Southern
28.5
14. Jeffersontown
26.4
15. Western
24.9
16. Whitefield Academy
23.2
17. Beth Haven
6.0
18. Iroquois
0.1
7TH REGION
1. Male
86.8
2. Manual
85.9
3. Sacred Heart
82.4
4. Eastern
77.9
5. Louisville Christian
70.7
6. Assumption
66.0
7. Central
61.4
8. Presentation
57.2
9. Ballard
49.3
10. Shawnee
47.3
11. Atherton
38.4
12. Brown
26.2
13. Waggener
23.5
14. Country Day
23.4
15. Seneca
19.3
16. Collegiate
18.8
17. St. Francis
17.4
18. Portland Christian
0.1
8TH REGION
1. Simon Kenton
86.4
2. Anderson County
73.1
3. Trimble County
68.5
4. Collins
62.8
5. Spencer County
61.0
6. Walton-Verona
60.2
7. Grant County
59.0
8. Shelby County
58.6
9. South Oldham
58.3
10. Williamstown
57.2
11. Oldham County
55.1
12. Owen County
54.3
13. Gallatin County
51.8
14. Carroll County
40.2
15. North Oldham
39.9
16. Eminence
30.9
17. Henry County
23.5
9TH REGION
1. Highlands
83.0
2. Holmes
82.0
3. Conner
79.8
4. Ryle
76.3
5. Cooper
71.0
6. Cov. Holy Cross
70.7
7. Dixie Heights
67.4
8. Newport Catholic
62.5
9. St. Henry
62.4
10. Notre Dame
62.1
11. Boone County
61.0
12. Beechwood
52.1
13. Ludlow
49.6
14. Lloyd
48.4
15. Bellevue
46.2
16. Dayton
45.3
17. Newport
40.9
18. Villa Madonna
25.0
19. Latin
5.7
10TH REGION
1. Mason County
82.8
2. Clark County
79.6
3. Campbell County
79.5
4. Scott
75.6
5. Nicholas County
59.5
6. Bourbon County
55.2
7. Bishop Brossart
54.0
8. Bracken County
53.5
9. Paris
44.4
10. Harrison County
41.8
11. Montgomery County
40.2
12. Pendleton County
28.2
13. Robertson County
24.9
14. Calvary Christian
24.0
15. Augusta
22.0
16. St. Patrick
12.4
17. Silver Grove
1.1
11TH REGION
1. Franklin County
85.2
2. Scott County
83.7
3. Henry Clay
70.4
4. Paul Dunbar
70.3
5. Madison Central
69.9
6. Lafayette
67.7
7. Bryan Station
63.3
8. Woodford County
56.7
9. Lexington Catholic
55.2
10. Sayre
53.8
11. Western Hills
53.5
12. Madison Southern
52.7
13. Lexington Christian
44.0
14. Tates Creek
41.3
15. Model
41.2
16. Frankfort
37.3
17. Berea
36.3
12TH REGION
1. Mercer County
87.3
2. Southwestern
76.7
3. Lincoln County
75.3
4. Pulaski County
68.5
5. Casey County
68.1
6. Danville
67.8
7. Boyle County
66.4
8. Garrard County
63.7
9. Wayne County
62.8
10. West Jessamine
59.3
11. Rockcastle County
58.4
12. Somerset
57.1
13. East Jessamine
40.1
14. McCreary Central
37.3
15. Burgin
0.1
15. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
78.1
2. Harlan
69.9
3. Clay County
68.4
4. South Laurel
62.4
5. North Laurel
60.6
6. Whitley County
56.3
7. Corbin
53.6
8. Bell County
47.9
9. Knox Central
46.2
10. Williamsburg
45.4
11. Pineville
43.2
12. Jackson County
41.8
13. Middlesboro
41.3
14. Barbourville
40.8
15. Lynn Camp
38.1
16. Oneida Baptist
25.4
17. Red Bird
2.8
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
70.4
2. Knott Central
69.1
3. Leslie County
67.9
4. Hazard
57.4
5. Lee County
55.1
6. Letcher Central
54.3
7. Breathitt County
52.2
8. Estill County
51.5
9. Owsley County
48.8
10. Powell County
43.8
11. Wolfe County
41.7
12. Buckhorn
27.6
13. Jenkins
26.4
14. Jackson City
22.0
15. June Buchanan
20.9
16. Riverside Christian
17.2
17. Cordia
0.1
15TH REGION
1. Shelby Valley
76.0
2. Johnson Central
71.6
3. Paintsville
66.5
4. Pikeville
66.3
5. Pike Central
57.1
6. South Floyd
56.2
7. Belfry
49.7
8. Sheldon Clark
48.8
9. Betsy Layne
44.5
10. East Ridge
44.1
11. Lawrence County
43.8
12. Prestonsburg
38.5
13. Magoffin County
38.2
14. Phelps
32.9
15. Allen Central
18.2
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Russell
79.8
2. Boyd County
79.3
3. East Carter
78.2
4. Rowan County
62.7
5. Fleming County
60.0
6. Lewis County
59.1
7. West Carter
58.3
8. Ashland Blazer
58.2
9. Menifee County
53.2
10. Greenup County
52.2
11. Bath County
40.7
12. Morgan County
38.1
13. Raceland
37.5
14. Fairview
30.0
15. Elliott County
24.0
16. Rose Hill Christian
9.2
