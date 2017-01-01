High School Basketball

January 1, 2017 8:25 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Butler girls open at No. 1

GIRLS’ TOP 25

1. Butler (12-1)

88.5

2. Mercer County (8-3)

87.3

3. Male (11-0)

86.8

4. Simon Kenton (9-3)

86.4

5. Manual (10-2)

85.9

6. Franklin County (10-2)

85.2

7. Elizabethtown (8-2)

84.8

8. Scott County (7-3)

83.7

9. Highlands (9-3)

83.0

10. Mason County (9-2)

82.8

11. Sacred Heart (8-4)

82.4

12. Murray (10-3)

82.0

12. Bullitt East (11-4)

82.0

12. Holmes (12-2)

82.0

15. Mercy (8-7)

81.9

16. Henderson County (10-1)

81.8

17. Monroe County (12-2)

81.5

18. Nelson County (11-1)

80.9

19. Conner (10-2)

79.8

19. Russell (9-4)

79.8

21. Clark County (11-2)

79.6

22. Campbell County (9-4)

79.5

23. Bowling Green (8-4)

79.3

23. Boyd County (9-3)

79.3

25. Graves County (12-2)

78.8

GIRLS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Murray

82.0

2. Graves County

78.8

3. Marshall County

74.7

4. Calloway County

63.9

5. Carlisle County

58.6

6. McCracken County

58.3

7. Mayfield

45.8

8. Paducah Tilghman

40.3

9. Fulton County

35.2

10. Ballard Memorial

33.7

11. St. Mary

29.3

12. Fulton City

21.2

13. Hickman County

14.8

14. Community Christian

1.0

2ND REGION

1. Henderson County

81.8

2. Hopkinsville

76.4

3. Webster County

67.9

4. Christian County

64.8

5. Madisonville

62.0

6. Lyon County

52.0

7. Crittenden County

51.9

8. Hopkins Central

50.2

9. Caldwell County

50.1

10. University Heights

45.4

11. Union County

45.3

12. Livingston Central

38.1

13. Dawson Springs

33.9

14. Trigg County

26.1

15. Fort Campbell

16.7

3RD REGION

1. Grayson County

74.1

2. Breckinridge County

72.4

3. Owensboro Catholic

71.4

4. Apollo

68.6

5. Edmonson County

66.8

6. Daviess County

66.7

7. Muhlenberg County

66.1

8. Meade County

66.0

9. McLean County

57.2

10. Butler County

52.3

11. Owensboro

48.9

12. Hancock County

39.3

13. Ohio County

37.1

14. Whitesville Trinity

29.0

15. Cloverport

9.0

4TH REGION

1. Monroe County

81.5

2. Bowling Green

79.3

3. South Warren

76.6

4. Russell County

75.2

5. Glasgow

72.1

6. Allen County

64.6

7. Barren County

60.7

8. Metcalfe County

59.7

9. Greenwood

59.3

10. Franklin-Simpson

56.4

11. Warren Central

54.4

12. Todd Central

47.9

13. Logan County

46.5

14. Clinton County

42.8

15. Cumberland County

41.9

16. Warren East

39.2

17. Russellville

37.3

5TH REGION

1. Elizabethtown

84.8

2. Nelson County

80.9

3. John Hardin

71.9

4. Green County

68.8

5. Marion County

67.0

6. Bardstown

59.2

7. Taylor County

56.4

8. Campbellsville

54.1

9. Central Hardin

52.7

10. North Hardin

50.1

11. Thomas Nelson

48.0

12. LaRue County

47.0

13. Adair County

46.6

14. Hart County

41.3

15. Bethlehem

40.8

16. Caverna

36.9

17. Washington County

25.2

18. Fort Knox

10.6

6TH REGION

1. Butler

88.5

2. Bullitt East

82.0

3. Mercy

81.9

4. North Bullitt

71.4

5. Pleasure Ridge Park

59.2

6. Fern Creek

59.1

7. Fairdale

51.6

8. Lou. Holy Cross

51.0

9. Moore

46.7

10. Bullitt Central

40.6

11. Valley

36.9

12. Doss

33.0

13. Southern

28.5

14. Jeffersontown

26.4

15. Western

24.9

16. Whitefield Academy

23.2

17. Beth Haven

6.0

18. Iroquois

0.1

7TH REGION

1. Male

86.8

2. Manual

85.9

3. Sacred Heart

82.4

4. Eastern

77.9

5. Louisville Christian

70.7

6. Assumption

66.0

7. Central

61.4

8. Presentation

57.2

9. Ballard

49.3

10. Shawnee

47.3

11. Atherton

38.4

12. Brown

26.2

13. Waggener

23.5

14. Country Day

23.4

15. Seneca

19.3

16. Collegiate

18.8

17. St. Francis

17.4

18. Portland Christian

0.1

8TH REGION

1. Simon Kenton

86.4

2. Anderson County

73.1

3. Trimble County

68.5

4. Collins

62.8

5. Spencer County

61.0

6. Walton-Verona

60.2

7. Grant County

59.0

8. Shelby County

58.6

9. South Oldham

58.3

10. Williamstown

57.2

11. Oldham County

55.1

12. Owen County

54.3

13. Gallatin County

51.8

14. Carroll County

40.2

15. North Oldham

39.9

16. Eminence

30.9

17. Henry County

23.5

9TH REGION

1. Highlands

83.0

2. Holmes

82.0

3. Conner

79.8

4. Ryle

76.3

5. Cooper

71.0

6. Cov. Holy Cross

70.7

7. Dixie Heights

67.4

8. Newport Catholic

62.5

9. St. Henry

62.4

10. Notre Dame

62.1

11. Boone County

61.0

12. Beechwood

52.1

13. Ludlow

49.6

14. Lloyd

48.4

15. Bellevue

46.2

16. Dayton

45.3

17. Newport

40.9

18. Villa Madonna

25.0

19. Latin

5.7

10TH REGION

1. Mason County

82.8

2. Clark County

79.6

3. Campbell County

79.5

4. Scott

75.6

5. Nicholas County

59.5

6. Bourbon County

55.2

7. Bishop Brossart

54.0

8. Bracken County

53.5

9. Paris

44.4

10. Harrison County

41.8

11. Montgomery County

40.2

12. Pendleton County

28.2

13. Robertson County

24.9

14. Calvary Christian

24.0

15. Augusta

22.0

16. St. Patrick

12.4

17. Silver Grove

1.1

11TH REGION

1. Franklin County

85.2

2. Scott County

83.7

3. Henry Clay

70.4

4. Paul Dunbar

70.3

5. Madison Central

69.9

6. Lafayette

67.7

7. Bryan Station

63.3

8. Woodford County

56.7

9. Lexington Catholic

55.2

10. Sayre

53.8

11. Western Hills

53.5

12. Madison Southern

52.7

13. Lexington Christian

44.0

14. Tates Creek

41.3

15. Model

41.2

16. Frankfort

37.3

17. Berea

36.3

12TH REGION

1. Mercer County

87.3

2. Southwestern

76.7

3. Lincoln County

75.3

4. Pulaski County

68.5

5. Casey County

68.1

6. Danville

67.8

7. Boyle County

66.4

8. Garrard County

63.7

9. Wayne County

62.8

10. West Jessamine

59.3

11. Rockcastle County

58.4

12. Somerset

57.1

13. East Jessamine

40.1

14. McCreary Central

37.3

15. Burgin

0.1

15. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

13TH REGION

1. Harlan County

78.1

2. Harlan

69.9

3. Clay County

68.4

4. South Laurel

62.4

5. North Laurel

60.6

6. Whitley County

56.3

7. Corbin

53.6

8. Bell County

47.9

9. Knox Central

46.2

10. Williamsburg

45.4

11. Pineville

43.2

12. Jackson County

41.8

13. Middlesboro

41.3

14. Barbourville

40.8

15. Lynn Camp

38.1

16. Oneida Baptist

25.4

17. Red Bird

2.8

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

70.4

2. Knott Central

69.1

3. Leslie County

67.9

4. Hazard

57.4

5. Lee County

55.1

6. Letcher Central

54.3

7. Breathitt County

52.2

8. Estill County

51.5

9. Owsley County

48.8

10. Powell County

43.8

11. Wolfe County

41.7

12. Buckhorn

27.6

13. Jenkins

26.4

14. Jackson City

22.0

15. June Buchanan

20.9

16. Riverside Christian

17.2

17. Cordia

0.1

15TH REGION

1. Shelby Valley

76.0

2. Johnson Central

71.6

3. Paintsville

66.5

4. Pikeville

66.3

5. Pike Central

57.1

6. South Floyd

56.2

7. Belfry

49.7

8. Sheldon Clark

48.8

9. Betsy Layne

44.5

10. East Ridge

44.1

11. Lawrence County

43.8

12. Prestonsburg

38.5

13. Magoffin County

38.2

14. Phelps

32.9

15. Allen Central

18.2

16. Piarist

0.1

16TH REGION

1. Russell

79.8

2. Boyd County

79.3

3. East Carter

78.2

4. Rowan County

62.7

5. Fleming County

60.0

6. Lewis County

59.1

7. West Carter

58.3

8. Ashland Blazer

58.2

9. Menifee County

53.2

10. Greenup County

52.2

11. Bath County

40.7

12. Morgan County

38.1

13. Raceland

37.5

14. Fairview

30.0

15. Elliott County

24.0

16. Rose Hill Christian

9.2

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic

View more video

Sports Videos