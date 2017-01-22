2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year finalist: Erin Boley

We are revealing, in alphabetical order, the 10 finalists for the 2016 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award. The winner will be announced the evening of Feb. 1 simultaneously on Kentucky.com and at the sixth annual Bluegrass Sports Awards Banquet. The Feb. 2 Herald-Leader will have complete results. The first finalist is:
ERIN BOLEY
2016 claim to fame: Elizabethtown High School girls’ basketball star (24.4 ppg, 10.5 rpg) was named Gatorade National Player of the Year and Kentucky Miss Basketball.
What a voter said: “Boley is one of the elite players to ever play girls’ high school basketball in Kentucky or anywhere else. Just an amazing talent.” — Brian Rickerd, The State Journal, Frankfort
