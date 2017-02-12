High School Basketball

February 12, 2017 6:55 PM

Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Scott County boys are back at No. 1

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Scott County is Kentucky’s No. 1 boys’ high school basketball team, according to Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, for the second time this season.

The Cardinals have won 11 straight games and only have one loss to an in-state opponent, 59-55 to Lexington Catholic on Dec. 13.

Covington Catholic dropped from the top spot to a tie for seventh after its 81-62 loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar on Feb. 11.

In seven weeks of ratings, no school has managed to hold on to the No. 1 spot for more than two weeks. Louisville Trinity was there for the first two weeks, followed by Scott County for one, Fern Creek for two and Covington Catholic for one.

Dunbar moved into the top five after being ranked eighth last week. Lexington Catholic, 11th last week, moved into the top 10.

There are five schools in this week’s top 25 that weren’t last week — Madison Central (17th), Waggener (20th), Pleasure Ridge Park (21st), Graves County (22nd) and Franklin-Simpson (23rd).

Lexington Christian, which has dropped three of its last five games, tumbled from 12th to 24th.

BOYS’ TOP 25

School

Rating

Last week

1. Scott County (23-5)

86.8

3

2. Fern Creek (26-2)

85.4

2

2. Louisville Trinity (24-3)

85.4

5

4. Bowling Green (26-2)

84.3

4

5. Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-6)

83.8

8

6. Ballard (22-5)

82.6

9

7. Cooper (21-4)

82.2

7

7. Covington Catholic (23-5)

82.2

1

9. Christian County (22-6)

80.5

19

9. Lexington Catholic (19-7)

80.5

11

11. Knox Central (22-5)

80.2

18

12. North Hardin (21-7)

80.0

10

13. Campbell County (24-4)

79.8

t13

14. Southwestern (22-5)

79.6

t23

15. Adair County (26-1)

79.4

17

16. Oldham County (23-5)

78.5

t13

17. Madison Central (16-12)

78.4

NR

18. Perry Central (22-7)

77.8

16

19. North Laurel (22-5)

77.4

21

20. Waggener (16-10)

77.3

NR

21. Pleasure Ridge Park (14-9)

77.2

NR

22. Graves County (22-7)

76.8

NR

23. Franklin-Simpson (21-6)

76.7

NR

24. Lexington Christian (20-7)

76.6

12

25. Pulaski County (21-6)

76.1

22

BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION

1ST REGION

1. Graves County

76.8

2. Paducah Tilghman

73.2

3. Marshall County

69.1

4. McCracken County

65.4

5. Mayfield

62.9

6. Calloway County

58.0

7. Murray

53.6

8. St. Mary

41.4

9. Carlisle County

38.6

10. Ballard Memorial

38.2

11. Hickman County

37.7

12. Fulton County

32.8

13. Fulton City

29.9

14. Christian Fellowship

15.3

15. Community Christian

10.5

2ND REGION

1. Christian County

80.5

2. Hopkinsville

75.6

3. Henderson County

68.8

4. University Heights

66.5

5. Hopkins Central

56.6

6. Madisonville

56.0

6. Webster County

56.0

8. Caldwell County

52.7

9. Lyon County

47.3

10. Livingston Central

44.2

11. Dawson Springs

40.7

12. Trigg County

36.2

13. Union County

34.6

14. Crittenden County

33.8

15. Fort Campbell

25.9

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro Catholic

73.6

2. Apollo

68.1

3. Owensboro

67.5

4. Daviess County

66.5

5. Muhlenberg County

62.9

6. Ohio County

62.7

7. Hancock County

61.0

8. Edmonson County

57.4

9. Breckinridge County

56.3

10. Grayson County

56.2

11. Meade County

53.7

12. Butler County

52.5

13. McLean County

38.6

14. Cloverport

33.4

14. Whitesville Trinity

33.4

4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green

84.3

2. Franklin-Simpson

76.7

3. Russellville

69.0

4. Warren Central

68.0

5. Greenwood

64.5

6. Barren County

63.3

7. Clinton County

61.3

8. Monroe County

60.4

9. Warren East

57.4

10. Logan County

56.0

11. Todd Central

53.4

12. Allen County

51.1

13. South Warren

48.3

14. Russell County

44.6

15. Cumberland County

44.3

16. Glasgow

44.0

17. Metcalfe County

21.9

5TH REGION

1. North Hardin

80.0

2. Adair County

79.4

3. Bardstown

72.5

4. John Hardin

71.1

5. Central Hardin

67.2

6. LaRue County

66.4

7. Taylor County

64.9

8. Elizabethtown

63.0

9. Marion County

60.0

10. Bethlehem

58.1

11. Washington County

54.7

12. Nelson County

51.6

13. Caverna

50.1

14. Campbellsville

49.5

15. Green County

46.1

16. Hart County

42.4

17. Fort Knox

40.0

18. Thomas Nelson

35.9

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

85.4

2. Pleasure Ridge Park

77.2

3. Valley

73.0

4. Bullitt East

71.9

5. Doss

70.8

6. DeSales

70.6

7. Moore

70.0

8. Butler

69.8

9. Fairdale

63.1

10. Lou. Holy Cross

61.5

11. Jeffersontown

58.5

12. Southern

58.0

13. Iroquois

55.9

14. Western

53.9

15. North Bullitt

53.4

16. Bullitt Central

41.0

17. Beth Haven

35.4

18. Whitefield Academy

33.9

19. Evangel

18.4

7TH REGION

1. Trinity

85.4

2. Ballard

82.6

3. Waggener

77.3

4. St. Xavier

72.8

5. Louisville Christian

72.6

6. Eastern

70.7

7. Male

68.1

8. Central

64.8

9. Manual

62.5

10. Country Day

59.2

11. Seneca

58.5

12. Atherton

56.0

13. Collegiate

48.8

14. St. Francis

31.5

15. Portland Christian

28.9

16. Brown

28.2

17. Shawnee

26.2

8TH REGION

1. Oldham County

78.5

2. South Oldham

75.0

3. Simon Kenton

73.5

4. Walton-Verona

68.4

5. Spencer County

67.1

6. North Oldham

67.0

7. Collins

66.4

8. Anderson County

63.8

9. Gallatin County

59.7

10. Williamstown

58.7

11. Shelby County

54.2

12. Grant County

52.7

13. Eminence

51.6

14. Henry County

49.8

15. Owen County

49.3

16. Carroll County

49.0

17. Trimble County

35.0

9TH REGION

1. Cooper

82.2

1. Covington Catholic

82.2

3. Dixie Heights

75.9

4. Newport Catholic

69.6

5. Conner

68.9

6. Lloyd

66.5

7. Cov. Holy Cross

64.6

8. Beechwood

61.5

9. Ryle

61.3

10. Highlands

61.0

11. Newport

60.0

12. Holmes

59.7

13. Boone County

56.1

14. St. Henry

48.3

15. Ludlow

45.1

16. Dayton

43.4

17. Bellevue

37.0

18. Villa Madonna

36.8

19. Heritage Academy

1.7

20. Latin

0.1

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

79.8

2. Paris

75.3

3. Clark County

71.7

4. Scott

65.9

5. Pendleton County

62.6

6. Bracken County

58.4

7. Bourbon County

57.3

7. Mason County

57.3

9. Bishop Brossart

51.9

10. Harrison County

51.3

11. Nicholas County

47.4

12. Montgomery County

45.1

13. Augusta

45.0

14. Robertson County

39.7

15. Calvary Christian

33.1

16. St. Patrick

30.1

17. Silver Grove

16.0

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

86.8

2. Paul Dunbar

83.8

3. Lexington Catholic

80.5

4. Madison Central

78.4

5. Lexington Christian

76.6

6. Madison Southern

74.3

7. Lafayette

72.1

8. Bryan Station

69.3

9. Henry Clay

69.2

10. Sayre

66.2

11. Woodford County

60.9

12. Tates Creek

58.8

13. Franklin County

58.5

14. Frankfort

54.0

15. Western Hills

47.2

16. Model

40.5

17. Berea

39.6

12TH REGION

1. Southwestern

79.6

2. Pulaski County

76.1

3. Mercer County

73.3

4. Lincoln County

72.8

5. Wayne County

69.1

6. West Jessamine

67.9

7. Boyle County

65.8

8. Rockcastle County

64.4

9. Casey County

62.1

10. Danville

58.3

11. Somerset

56.3

12. Garrard County

56.2

13. East Jessamine

55.5

14. McCreary Central

52.1

15. Burgin

32.7

16. Ky. School for Deaf

0.1

13TH REGION

1. Knox Central

80.2

2. North Laurel

77.4

3. Corbin

75.4

4. South Laurel

73.3

5. Harlan County

69.2

6. Clay County

62.4

7. Jackson County

57.7

8. Whitley County

57.3

9. Bell County

52.1

10. Barbourville

50.6

11. Lynn Camp

50.3

12. Pineville

47.1

13. Harlan

46.4

14. Oneida Baptist

44.9

15. Williamsburg

40.3

16. Middlesboro

31.0

17. Red Bird

27.0

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

77.8

2. Knott Central

71.1

3. Letcher Central

63.5

4. Breathitt County

63.1

5. Powell County

61.6

6. Cordia

60.9

7. Hazard

56.1

8. Buckhorn

55.7

9. Wolfe County

54.1

10. Estill County

53.5

11. Leslie County

47.9

12. Jackson City

35.1

13. June Buchanan

27.5

14. Jenkins

23.5

15. Owsley County

21.2

16. Lee County

15.0

17. Riverside Christian

5.7

15TH REGION

1. Pikeville

69.7

2. Johnson Central

67.1

3. Sheldon Clark

65.8

4. Magoffin County

58.9

5. Lawrence County

56.9

6. Belfry

55.4

7. Shelby Valley

54.5

8. South Floyd

53.1

9. East Ridge

51.8

10. Pike Central

49.8

11. Paintsville

47.7

12. Allen Central

44.8

13. Phelps

40.3

14. Prestonsburg

37.4

15. Betsy Layne

29.3

16. Piarist

0.1

16TH REGION

1. Boyd County

71.9

2. Elliott County

68.6

3. Rowan County

65.7

4. Greenup County

63.9

5. West Carter

63.5

6. East Carter

58.2

7. Ashland Blazer

56.6

8. Russell

51.0

9. Lewis County

50.1

10. Fairview

47.3

11. Morgan County

44.9

12. Bath County

44.8

13. Fleming County

42.3

14. Raceland

40.7

15. Menifee County

39.4

16. Rose Hill Christian

23.4

