Dave Cantrall’s ratings: Scott County boys are back at No. 1

Scott County is Kentucky’s No. 1 boys’ high school basketball team, according to Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State, for the second time this season.
The Cardinals have won 11 straight games and only have one loss to an in-state opponent, 59-55 to Lexington Catholic on Dec. 13.
Covington Catholic dropped from the top spot to a tie for seventh after its 81-62 loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar on Feb. 11.
In seven weeks of ratings, no school has managed to hold on to the No. 1 spot for more than two weeks. Louisville Trinity was there for the first two weeks, followed by Scott County for one, Fern Creek for two and Covington Catholic for one.
Dunbar moved into the top five after being ranked eighth last week. Lexington Catholic, 11th last week, moved into the top 10.
There are five schools in this week’s top 25 that weren’t last week — Madison Central (17th), Waggener (20th), Pleasure Ridge Park (21st), Graves County (22nd) and Franklin-Simpson (23rd).
Lexington Christian, which has dropped three of its last five games, tumbled from 12th to 24th.
BOYS’ TOP 25
School
Rating
Last week
1. Scott County (23-5)
86.8
3
2. Fern Creek (26-2)
85.4
2
2. Louisville Trinity (24-3)
85.4
5
4. Bowling Green (26-2)
84.3
4
5. Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-6)
83.8
8
6. Ballard (22-5)
82.6
9
7. Cooper (21-4)
82.2
7
7. Covington Catholic (23-5)
82.2
1
9. Christian County (22-6)
80.5
19
9. Lexington Catholic (19-7)
80.5
11
11. Knox Central (22-5)
80.2
18
12. North Hardin (21-7)
80.0
10
13. Campbell County (24-4)
79.8
t13
14. Southwestern (22-5)
79.6
t23
15. Adair County (26-1)
79.4
17
16. Oldham County (23-5)
78.5
t13
17. Madison Central (16-12)
78.4
NR
18. Perry Central (22-7)
77.8
16
19. North Laurel (22-5)
77.4
21
20. Waggener (16-10)
77.3
NR
21. Pleasure Ridge Park (14-9)
77.2
NR
22. Graves County (22-7)
76.8
NR
23. Franklin-Simpson (21-6)
76.7
NR
24. Lexington Christian (20-7)
76.6
12
25. Pulaski County (21-6)
76.1
22
BOYS’ RATINGS BY REGION
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
76.8
2. Paducah Tilghman
73.2
3. Marshall County
69.1
4. McCracken County
65.4
5. Mayfield
62.9
6. Calloway County
58.0
7. Murray
53.6
8. St. Mary
41.4
9. Carlisle County
38.6
10. Ballard Memorial
38.2
11. Hickman County
37.7
12. Fulton County
32.8
13. Fulton City
29.9
14. Christian Fellowship
15.3
15. Community Christian
10.5
2ND REGION
1. Christian County
80.5
2. Hopkinsville
75.6
3. Henderson County
68.8
4. University Heights
66.5
5. Hopkins Central
56.6
6. Madisonville
56.0
6. Webster County
56.0
8. Caldwell County
52.7
9. Lyon County
47.3
10. Livingston Central
44.2
11. Dawson Springs
40.7
12. Trigg County
36.2
13. Union County
34.6
14. Crittenden County
33.8
15. Fort Campbell
25.9
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
73.6
2. Apollo
68.1
3. Owensboro
67.5
4. Daviess County
66.5
5. Muhlenberg County
62.9
6. Ohio County
62.7
7. Hancock County
61.0
8. Edmonson County
57.4
9. Breckinridge County
56.3
10. Grayson County
56.2
11. Meade County
53.7
12. Butler County
52.5
13. McLean County
38.6
14. Cloverport
33.4
14. Whitesville Trinity
33.4
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
84.3
2. Franklin-Simpson
76.7
3. Russellville
69.0
4. Warren Central
68.0
5. Greenwood
64.5
6. Barren County
63.3
7. Clinton County
61.3
8. Monroe County
60.4
9. Warren East
57.4
10. Logan County
56.0
11. Todd Central
53.4
12. Allen County
51.1
13. South Warren
48.3
14. Russell County
44.6
15. Cumberland County
44.3
16. Glasgow
44.0
17. Metcalfe County
21.9
5TH REGION
1. North Hardin
80.0
2. Adair County
79.4
3. Bardstown
72.5
4. John Hardin
71.1
5. Central Hardin
67.2
6. LaRue County
66.4
7. Taylor County
64.9
8. Elizabethtown
63.0
9. Marion County
60.0
10. Bethlehem
58.1
11. Washington County
54.7
12. Nelson County
51.6
13. Caverna
50.1
14. Campbellsville
49.5
15. Green County
46.1
16. Hart County
42.4
17. Fort Knox
40.0
18. Thomas Nelson
35.9
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
85.4
2. Pleasure Ridge Park
77.2
3. Valley
73.0
4. Bullitt East
71.9
5. Doss
70.8
6. DeSales
70.6
7. Moore
70.0
8. Butler
69.8
9. Fairdale
63.1
10. Lou. Holy Cross
61.5
11. Jeffersontown
58.5
12. Southern
58.0
13. Iroquois
55.9
14. Western
53.9
15. North Bullitt
53.4
16. Bullitt Central
41.0
17. Beth Haven
35.4
18. Whitefield Academy
33.9
19. Evangel
18.4
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
85.4
2. Ballard
82.6
3. Waggener
77.3
4. St. Xavier
72.8
5. Louisville Christian
72.6
6. Eastern
70.7
7. Male
68.1
8. Central
64.8
9. Manual
62.5
10. Country Day
59.2
11. Seneca
58.5
12. Atherton
56.0
13. Collegiate
48.8
14. St. Francis
31.5
15. Portland Christian
28.9
16. Brown
28.2
17. Shawnee
26.2
8TH REGION
1. Oldham County
78.5
2. South Oldham
75.0
3. Simon Kenton
73.5
4. Walton-Verona
68.4
5. Spencer County
67.1
6. North Oldham
67.0
7. Collins
66.4
8. Anderson County
63.8
9. Gallatin County
59.7
10. Williamstown
58.7
11. Shelby County
54.2
12. Grant County
52.7
13. Eminence
51.6
14. Henry County
49.8
15. Owen County
49.3
16. Carroll County
49.0
17. Trimble County
35.0
9TH REGION
1. Cooper
82.2
1. Covington Catholic
82.2
3. Dixie Heights
75.9
4. Newport Catholic
69.6
5. Conner
68.9
6. Lloyd
66.5
7. Cov. Holy Cross
64.6
8. Beechwood
61.5
9. Ryle
61.3
10. Highlands
61.0
11. Newport
60.0
12. Holmes
59.7
13. Boone County
56.1
14. St. Henry
48.3
15. Ludlow
45.1
16. Dayton
43.4
17. Bellevue
37.0
18. Villa Madonna
36.8
19. Heritage Academy
1.7
20. Latin
0.1
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
79.8
2. Paris
75.3
3. Clark County
71.7
4. Scott
65.9
5. Pendleton County
62.6
6. Bracken County
58.4
7. Bourbon County
57.3
7. Mason County
57.3
9. Bishop Brossart
51.9
10. Harrison County
51.3
11. Nicholas County
47.4
12. Montgomery County
45.1
13. Augusta
45.0
14. Robertson County
39.7
15. Calvary Christian
33.1
16. St. Patrick
30.1
17. Silver Grove
16.0
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
86.8
2. Paul Dunbar
83.8
3. Lexington Catholic
80.5
4. Madison Central
78.4
5. Lexington Christian
76.6
6. Madison Southern
74.3
7. Lafayette
72.1
8. Bryan Station
69.3
9. Henry Clay
69.2
10. Sayre
66.2
11. Woodford County
60.9
12. Tates Creek
58.8
13. Franklin County
58.5
14. Frankfort
54.0
15. Western Hills
47.2
16. Model
40.5
17. Berea
39.6
12TH REGION
1. Southwestern
79.6
2. Pulaski County
76.1
3. Mercer County
73.3
4. Lincoln County
72.8
5. Wayne County
69.1
6. West Jessamine
67.9
7. Boyle County
65.8
8. Rockcastle County
64.4
9. Casey County
62.1
10. Danville
58.3
11. Somerset
56.3
12. Garrard County
56.2
13. East Jessamine
55.5
14. McCreary Central
52.1
15. Burgin
32.7
16. Ky. School for Deaf
0.1
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
80.2
2. North Laurel
77.4
3. Corbin
75.4
4. South Laurel
73.3
5. Harlan County
69.2
6. Clay County
62.4
7. Jackson County
57.7
8. Whitley County
57.3
9. Bell County
52.1
10. Barbourville
50.6
11. Lynn Camp
50.3
12. Pineville
47.1
13. Harlan
46.4
14. Oneida Baptist
44.9
15. Williamsburg
40.3
16. Middlesboro
31.0
17. Red Bird
27.0
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
77.8
2. Knott Central
71.1
3. Letcher Central
63.5
4. Breathitt County
63.1
5. Powell County
61.6
6. Cordia
60.9
7. Hazard
56.1
8. Buckhorn
55.7
9. Wolfe County
54.1
10. Estill County
53.5
11. Leslie County
47.9
12. Jackson City
35.1
13. June Buchanan
27.5
14. Jenkins
23.5
15. Owsley County
21.2
16. Lee County
15.0
17. Riverside Christian
5.7
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
69.7
2. Johnson Central
67.1
3. Sheldon Clark
65.8
4. Magoffin County
58.9
5. Lawrence County
56.9
6. Belfry
55.4
7. Shelby Valley
54.5
8. South Floyd
53.1
9. East Ridge
51.8
10. Pike Central
49.8
11. Paintsville
47.7
12. Allen Central
44.8
13. Phelps
40.3
14. Prestonsburg
37.4
15. Betsy Layne
29.3
16. Piarist
0.1
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
71.9
2. Elliott County
68.6
3. Rowan County
65.7
4. Greenup County
63.9
5. West Carter
63.5
6. East Carter
58.2
7. Ashland Blazer
56.6
8. Russell
51.0
9. Lewis County
50.1
10. Fairview
47.3
11. Morgan County
44.9
12. Bath County
44.8
13. Fleming County
42.3
14. Raceland
40.7
15. Menifee County
39.4
16. Rose Hill Christian
23.4
