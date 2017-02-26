Boys’ basketball: Region tournament brackets and Cantrall’s ratings

Kentucky’s top boys’ team heading into the region tournaments is Scott County, according to Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State.
The Cardinals will face Frankfort on Wednesday in the opening round of the 11th Region tournament at Eastern Kentucky University.
Bowling Green moved up two spots to No. 2, and is followed by Louisville Trinity, Fern Creek and Covington Catholic.
Lexington Christian earned a spot in the top 10 at No. 8. The Eagles’ first-round matchup in the 11th Region tournament is against Madison Central on Thursday.
Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams
School
Rating
LW
1. Scott County (27-5)
88.5
1
2. Bowling Green (29-2)
85.9
4
3. Louisville Trinity (28-3)
85.6
3
4. Fern Creek (30-2)
85.2
2
5. Covington Catholic (27-5)
83.0
5
6. Ballard (25-6)
82.9
6
7. Cooper (25-4)
82.5
7
8. Lexington Christian (23-8)
80.5
t18
9. Adair County (30-1)
80.4
14
10. Southwestern (24-5)
80.1
13
11. Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-9)
80.0
t9
12. Franklin-Simpson (25-6)
79.9
15
13. Christian County (25-7)
79.6
11
14. Pleasure Ridge Park (17-10)
78.9
24
15. Perry Central (24-7)
78.6
t18
16. Knox Central (26-5)
78.3
t9
17. North Hardin (23-8)
78.1
8
18. Oldham County (26-5)
78.0
16
19. South Oldham (25-5)
77.3
t21
20. Campbell County (28-4)
77.2
17
20. Paris (25-7)
77.2
NR
22. Lexington Catholic (22-8)
76.6
12
23. Waggener (19-11)
76.1
23
24. Graves County (24-7)
76.0
NR
25. Hopkinsville (25-6)
75.7
NR
Cantrall’s boys’ rankings by region
1ST REGION
1. Graves County
76.0
2. Paducah Tilghman
71.5
3. Marshall County
67.6
4. McCracken County
65.7
5. Mayfield
63.9
6. Calloway County
60.9
7. Hickman County
39.3
8. Fulton County
31.6
2ND REGION
1. Christian County
79.6
2. Hopkinsville
75.7
3. Henderson County
70.2
4. Madisonville
58.3
5. Webster County
55.4
6. Livingston Central
45.5
7. Lyon County
45.1
8. Dawson Springs
43.3
3RD REGION
1. Owensboro Catholic
70.7
2. Daviess County
66.7
3. Muhlenberg County
65.2
4. Ohio County
63.5
5. Edmonson County
59.2
6. Hancock County
57.8
7. Butler County
54.0
8. Meade County
53.2
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
85.9
2. Franklin-Simpson
79.9
3. Russellville
69.1
4. Greenwood
63.8
5. Barren County
62.8
6. Clinton County
62.1
7. Monroe County
61.4
8. Russell County
45.4
5TH REGION
1. Adair County
80.4
2. North Hardin
78.1
3. John Hardin
73.3
4. Bardstown
72.8
5. LaRue County
67.3
6. Taylor County
62.9
7. Nelson County
54.3
8. Caverna
49.8
6TH REGION
1. Fern Creek
85.2
2. Pleasure Ridge Park
78.9
3. Doss
75.4
4. Valley
70.4
5. DeSales
69.1
6. Moore
65.6
7. Southern
61.4
8. Jeffersontown
60.1
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
85.6
2. Ballard
82.9
3. Waggener
76.1
4. St. Xavier
72.1
5. Louisville Christian
71.4
6. Male
69.4
7. Central
63.8
8. Manual
63.0
8TH REGION
1. Oldham County
78.0
2. South Oldham
77.3
3. Walton-Verona
68.5
4. Anderson County
66.1
5. Collins
64.1
6. Gallatin County
61.7
7. Williamstown
59.2
8. Eminence
50.3
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
83.0
2. Cooper
82.5
3. Dixie Heights
73.2
4. Newport Catholic
70.7
5. Lloyd
69.5
6. Newport
64.8
7. Cov. Holy Cross
62.8
8. Ryle
61.2
10TH REGION
1. Campbell County
77.2
1. Paris
77.2
3. Clark County
69.1
4. Scott
67.0
5. Mason County
58.6
6. Bracken County
57.0
7. Harrison County
51.8
8. Robertson County
38.7
11TH REGION
1. Scott County
88.5
2. Lexington Christian
80.5
3. Lexington Catholic
76.6
4. Madison Southern
74.9
5. Madison Central
74.8
6. Sayre
65.8
7. Franklin County
59.2
8. Frankfort
56.1
12TH REGION
1. Southwestern
80.1
2. Pulaski County
74.6
3. Mercer County
73.3
4. Lincoln County
72.5
5. West Jessamine
71.1
6. Boyle County
69.1
7. Wayne County
68.0
8. Rockcastle County
65.1
13TH REGION
1. Knox Central
78.3
2. Corbin
75.4
3. North Laurel
73.5
4. South Laurel
71.8
5. Harlan County
67.1
6. Clay County
63.0
7. Lynn Camp
52.2
8. Harlan
46.5
14TH REGION
1. Perry Central
78.6
2. Knott Central
70.0
3. Letcher Central
65.7
4. Breathitt County
59.7
5. Powell County
58.4
6. Buckhorn
56.3
6. Wolfe County
56.3
8. Estill County
54.7
15TH REGION
1. Johnson Central
68.8
2. Pikeville
66.5
3. Magoffin County
59.2
4. Lawrence County
57.5
5. Shelby Valley
52.9
6. Belfry
52.3
7. South Floyd
51.9
8. Allen Central
42.4
16TH REGION
1. Elliott County
70.4
2. Boyd County
68.0
3. West Carter
62.8
4. Rowan County
62.5
5. Greenup County
62.0
6. Ashland Blazer
57.0
7. Russell
51.3
8. Fleming County
46.3
