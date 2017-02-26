High School Basketball

February 26, 2017 10:06 PM

Boys’ basketball: Region tournament brackets and Cantrall’s ratings

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky’s top boys’ team heading into the region tournaments is Scott County, according to Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State.

The Cardinals will face Frankfort on Wednesday in the opening round of the 11th Region tournament at Eastern Kentucky University.

Bowling Green moved up two spots to No. 2, and is followed by Louisville Trinity, Fern Creek and Covington Catholic.

Lexington Christian earned a spot in the top 10 at No. 8. The Eagles’ first-round matchup in the 11th Region tournament is against Madison Central on Thursday.

 
Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams

School

Rating

LW

1. Scott County (27-5)

88.5

1

2. Bowling Green (29-2)

85.9

4

3. Louisville Trinity (28-3)

85.6

3

4. Fern Creek (30-2)

85.2

2

5. Covington Catholic (27-5)

83.0

5

6. Ballard (25-6)

82.9

6

7. Cooper (25-4)

82.5

7

8. Lexington Christian (23-8)

80.5

t18

9. Adair County (30-1)

80.4

14

10. Southwestern (24-5)

80.1

13

11. Paul Laurence Dunbar (21-9)

80.0

t9

12. Franklin-Simpson (25-6)

79.9

15

13. Christian County (25-7)

79.6

11

14. Pleasure Ridge Park (17-10)

78.9

24

15. Perry Central (24-7)

78.6

t18

16. Knox Central (26-5)

78.3

t9

17. North Hardin (23-8)

78.1

8

18. Oldham County (26-5)

78.0

16

19. South Oldham (25-5)

77.3

t21

20. Campbell County (28-4)

77.2

17

20. Paris (25-7)

77.2

NR

22. Lexington Catholic (22-8)

76.6

12

23. Waggener (19-11)

76.1

23

24. Graves County (24-7)

76.0

NR

25. Hopkinsville (25-6)

75.7

NR

Cantrall’s boys’ rankings by region

1ST REGION

1. Graves County

76.0

2. Paducah Tilghman

71.5

3. Marshall County

67.6

4. McCracken County

65.7

5. Mayfield

63.9

6. Calloway County

60.9

7. Hickman County

39.3

8. Fulton County

31.6

2ND REGION

1. Christian County

79.6

2. Hopkinsville

75.7

3. Henderson County

70.2

4. Madisonville

58.3

5. Webster County

55.4

6. Livingston Central

45.5

7. Lyon County

45.1

8. Dawson Springs

43.3

3RD REGION

1. Owensboro Catholic

70.7

2. Daviess County

66.7

3. Muhlenberg County

65.2

4. Ohio County

63.5

5. Edmonson County

59.2

6. Hancock County

57.8

7. Butler County

54.0

8. Meade County

53.2

4TH REGION

1. Bowling Green

85.9

2. Franklin-Simpson

79.9

3. Russellville

69.1

4. Greenwood

63.8

5. Barren County

62.8

6. Clinton County

62.1

7. Monroe County

61.4

8. Russell County

45.4

5TH REGION

1. Adair County

80.4

2. North Hardin

78.1

3. John Hardin

73.3

4. Bardstown

72.8

5. LaRue County

67.3

6. Taylor County

62.9

7. Nelson County

54.3

8. Caverna

49.8

6TH REGION

1. Fern Creek

85.2

2. Pleasure Ridge Park

78.9

3. Doss

75.4

4. Valley

70.4

5. DeSales

69.1

6. Moore

65.6

7. Southern

61.4

8. Jeffersontown

60.1

7TH REGION

1. Trinity

85.6

2. Ballard

82.9

3. Waggener

76.1

4. St. Xavier

72.1

5. Louisville Christian

71.4

6. Male

69.4

7. Central

63.8

8. Manual

63.0

8TH REGION

1. Oldham County

78.0

2. South Oldham

77.3

3. Walton-Verona

68.5

4. Anderson County

66.1

5. Collins

64.1

6. Gallatin County

61.7

7. Williamstown

59.2

8. Eminence

50.3

9TH REGION

1. Covington Catholic

83.0

2. Cooper

82.5

3. Dixie Heights

73.2

4. Newport Catholic

70.7

5. Lloyd

69.5

6. Newport

64.8

7. Cov. Holy Cross

62.8

8. Ryle

61.2

10TH REGION

1. Campbell County

77.2

1. Paris

77.2

3. Clark County

69.1

4. Scott

67.0

5. Mason County

58.6

6. Bracken County

57.0

7. Harrison County

51.8

8. Robertson County

38.7

11TH REGION

1. Scott County

88.5

2. Lexington Christian

80.5

3. Lexington Catholic

76.6

4. Madison Southern

74.9

5. Madison Central

74.8

6. Sayre

65.8

7. Franklin County

59.2

8. Frankfort

56.1

12TH REGION

1. Southwestern

80.1

2. Pulaski County

74.6

3. Mercer County

73.3

4. Lincoln County

72.5

5. West Jessamine

71.1

6. Boyle County

69.1

7. Wayne County

68.0

8. Rockcastle County

65.1

13TH REGION

1. Knox Central

78.3

2. Corbin

75.4

3. North Laurel

73.5

4. South Laurel

71.8

5. Harlan County

67.1

6. Clay County

63.0

7. Lynn Camp

52.2

8. Harlan

46.5

14TH REGION

1. Perry Central

78.6

2. Knott Central

70.0

3. Letcher Central

65.7

4. Breathitt County

59.7

5. Powell County

58.4

6. Buckhorn

56.3

6. Wolfe County

56.3

8. Estill County

54.7

15TH REGION

1. Johnson Central

68.8

2. Pikeville

66.5

3. Magoffin County

59.2

4. Lawrence County

57.5

5. Shelby Valley

52.9

6. Belfry

52.3

7. South Floyd

51.9

8. Allen Central

42.4

16TH REGION

1. Elliott County

70.4

2. Boyd County

68.0

3. West Carter

62.8

4. Rowan County

62.5

5. Greenup County

62.0

6. Ashland Blazer

57.0

7. Russell

51.3

8. Fleming County

46.3

