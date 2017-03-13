Butler star Jaelynn Penn named Kentucky Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year

Butler senior Jaelynn Penn became the school’s third girls’ player to be named Gatorade Kentucky Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year on Monday.
Penn, who’s signed with Indiana University, averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bearettes, who reached the quarterfinals of the girls’ Sweet Sixteen last week. Butler won two state championships during Penn’s time with the program.
Kentucky’s Miss Basketball winner will be announced Tuesdsay night in Lexington. Penn, one of 18 finalists for that award, has been considered a favorite much of the season.
