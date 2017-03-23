High School Basketball

March 23, 2017 6:58 PM

Taveion Hollingsworth, Kiara Pankins lead All-City voting for second year in a row

By Josh Moore

Given his string of higher-profile awards, winning Lexington Player of the Year honors was a matter of “by how much” rather than “if” for Taveion Hollingsworth.

How much turned out to be “a lot.” The Paul Laurence Dunbar star was selected unanimously by the city’s eight coaches as the top boys’ basketball player in town, taking that honor for the second year in a row.

Kiara Pankins, a Lafayette senior, was named Lexington Player of the Year in girls’ basketball for a second straight year. Pankins scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her career with the Generals.

Hollingsworth was the only player from a Fayette County public school named to the first team by the coaches. He’s signed with Western Kentucky University. Luke Johnson, the Lexington Catholic standout who’s signed with Loyola-Maryland, finished second in the boys’ voting. Kyle Rode, a sophomore at Lexington Christian, was third overall and named to the first team for the first time. Sayre senior Jake Duby and Lexington Christian junior Carter Hendrickson joined Rode as first-time selections to the first team.

Mashayla Cecil, a Paul Laurence junior, was second in the girls’ vote and made the first team a second time. She was joined by Bryan Station senior Carah Burdette, another two-timer on the first team, teammate Autumn Herriford (a first-time selection) and Sayre sophomore Kaya Davis.

Boys’ All-City Basketball Teams

First team

Player (first-place votes)

School

Height

Class

PPG

Taveion Hollingsworth (8)

Paul Laurence Dunbar

6-3

Sr.

28.3

Luke Johnson

Lexington Catholic

6-3

Sr.

20.9

Kyle Rode

Lexington Christian

6-6

So.

14.5

Jake Duby

Sayre

6-3

Sr.

21.8

Carter Hendricksen

Lexington Christian

6-6

Jr.

15.3

Second team

Player

School

Height

Class

PPG

Zan Payne

Lexington Catholic

6-5

Jr.

15.1

Justin Mitchell

Henry Clay

6-4

Jr.

14.5

Keaston Brown

Henry Clay

5-11

So.

12.9

Javea Richardson

Paul Laurence Dunbar

6-2

Sr.

12.5

Eric “Boss” Boone

Bryan Station

6-1

Jr.

14.0

Honorable mention

Player

School

Class

Isaiah Allen

Tates Creek

So.

Jajuante Carpenter

Lafayette

Sr.

Terrance Clayton-Murphy

Bryan Station

Jr.

David Demarcus

Bryan Station

Sr.

Jared Gadd

Paul Laurence Dunbar

So.

Robbie Goodman

Sayre

Sr.

JaQuice Gray

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jr.

Andreus Green

Henry Clay

Jr.

Austin Hall

Lexington Christian

Jr.

RJ Smith

Sayre

Jr.

Blake Scott

Lexington Catholic

Sr.

Chris Wharton

Lafayette

Sr.

Peter Whitman

Lexington Catholic

Sr.

GIRLS’ ALL-CITY BASKETBALL TEAMS

First team

Player (first-place votes)

School

Height

Class

PPG

Kiara Pankins (5)

Lafayette

5-11

Sr.

14.7

Mashayla Cecil

Paul Laurence Dunbar

5-6

Jr.

18.0

Carah Burdette

Bryan Station

5-6

Sr.

15.0

Autumn Herriford (1)

Paul Laurence Dunbar

5-11

Sr.

14.4

Kaya Davis (1)

Sayre

6-1

So.

17.3

Second team

Player

School

Height

Class

PPG

J’lyn Martin

Bryan Station

5-6

Sr.

16.1

Caroline Bennett

Lafayette

5-9

Jr.

11.4

Terri Abram

Lafayette

5-7

Jr.

7.4

Nave Winn

Tates Creek

5-2

Sr.

8.7

Kiya Thompson

Henry Clay

5-7

So.

11.0

Honorable mention

Player

School

Class

Jay Ballard

Lexington Catholic

So.

Grace Combs

Lexington Christian

So.

Anaiyah Cotton

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jr.

Lindi DeBilzan

Lafayette

So.

Tekiya Garr-Carter

Lafayette

Jr.

Maylo Given

Lexington Catholic

So.

Kyrah Hardin

Bryan Station

Jr.

Peyton Humphreys

Paul Laurence Dunbar

Jr.

Destyne Jackson

Henry Clay

So.

Isabel Pergande

Sayre

Jr.

Braxton Price

Henry Clay

Jr.

Bethany Selby

Lexington Christian

So.

Emoni Washington

Bryan Station

Sr.

Dee Dee Wheeler

Sayre

Jr.

Lataya Winn (1)

Tates Creek

Sr.

