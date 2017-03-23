Taveion Hollingsworth, Kiara Pankins lead All-City voting for second year in a row

Given his string of higher-profile awards, winning Lexington Player of the Year honors was a matter of “by how much” rather than “if” for Taveion Hollingsworth.
How much turned out to be “a lot.” The Paul Laurence Dunbar star was selected unanimously by the city’s eight coaches as the top boys’ basketball player in town, taking that honor for the second year in a row.
Kiara Pankins, a Lafayette senior, was named Lexington Player of the Year in girls’ basketball for a second straight year. Pankins scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her career with the Generals.
Hollingsworth was the only player from a Fayette County public school named to the first team by the coaches. He’s signed with Western Kentucky University. Luke Johnson, the Lexington Catholic standout who’s signed with Loyola-Maryland, finished second in the boys’ voting. Kyle Rode, a sophomore at Lexington Christian, was third overall and named to the first team for the first time. Sayre senior Jake Duby and Lexington Christian junior Carter Hendrickson joined Rode as first-time selections to the first team.
Mashayla Cecil, a Paul Laurence junior, was second in the girls’ vote and made the first team a second time. She was joined by Bryan Station senior Carah Burdette, another two-timer on the first team, teammate Autumn Herriford (a first-time selection) and Sayre sophomore Kaya Davis.
Boys’ All-City Basketball Teams
First team
Player (first-place votes)
School
Height
Class
PPG
Taveion Hollingsworth (8)
Paul Laurence Dunbar
6-3
Sr.
28.3
Luke Johnson
Lexington Catholic
6-3
Sr.
20.9
Kyle Rode
Lexington Christian
6-6
So.
14.5
Jake Duby
Sayre
6-3
Sr.
21.8
Carter Hendricksen
Lexington Christian
6-6
Jr.
15.3
Second team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
Zan Payne
Lexington Catholic
6-5
Jr.
15.1
Justin Mitchell
Henry Clay
6-4
Jr.
14.5
Keaston Brown
Henry Clay
5-11
So.
12.9
Javea Richardson
Paul Laurence Dunbar
6-2
Sr.
12.5
Eric “Boss” Boone
Bryan Station
6-1
Jr.
14.0
Honorable mention
Player
School
Class
Isaiah Allen
Tates Creek
So.
Jajuante Carpenter
Lafayette
Sr.
Terrance Clayton-Murphy
Bryan Station
Jr.
David Demarcus
Bryan Station
Sr.
Jared Gadd
Paul Laurence Dunbar
So.
Robbie Goodman
Sayre
Sr.
JaQuice Gray
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jr.
Andreus Green
Henry Clay
Jr.
Austin Hall
Lexington Christian
Jr.
RJ Smith
Sayre
Jr.
Blake Scott
Lexington Catholic
Sr.
Chris Wharton
Lafayette
Sr.
Peter Whitman
Lexington Catholic
Sr.
GIRLS’ ALL-CITY BASKETBALL TEAMS
First team
Player (first-place votes)
School
Height
Class
PPG
Kiara Pankins (5)
Lafayette
5-11
Sr.
14.7
Mashayla Cecil
Paul Laurence Dunbar
5-6
Jr.
18.0
Carah Burdette
Bryan Station
5-6
Sr.
15.0
Autumn Herriford (1)
Paul Laurence Dunbar
5-11
Sr.
14.4
Kaya Davis (1)
Sayre
6-1
So.
17.3
Second team
Player
School
Height
Class
PPG
J’lyn Martin
Bryan Station
5-6
Sr.
16.1
Caroline Bennett
Lafayette
5-9
Jr.
11.4
Terri Abram
Lafayette
5-7
Jr.
7.4
Nave Winn
Tates Creek
5-2
Sr.
8.7
Kiya Thompson
Henry Clay
5-7
So.
11.0
Honorable mention
Player
School
Class
Jay Ballard
Lexington Catholic
So.
Grace Combs
Lexington Christian
So.
Anaiyah Cotton
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jr.
Lindi DeBilzan
Lafayette
So.
Tekiya Garr-Carter
Lafayette
Jr.
Maylo Given
Lexington Catholic
So.
Kyrah Hardin
Bryan Station
Jr.
Peyton Humphreys
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Jr.
Destyne Jackson
Henry Clay
So.
Isabel Pergande
Sayre
Jr.
Braxton Price
Henry Clay
Jr.
Bethany Selby
Lexington Christian
So.
Emoni Washington
Bryan Station
Sr.
Dee Dee Wheeler
Sayre
Jr.
Lataya Winn (1)
Tates Creek
Sr.
