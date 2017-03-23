Woodford County girls’ basketball coach leaves program after 34 seasons

Longtime Woodford County girls’ basketball coach Jay Lucas said it’s time for him to enter a new chapter of his life.
Lucas, who’s also the athletic director and a math teacher at Woodford County, will retire from all his jobs at the end of this school year. He’s been with the girls’ basketball program for 34 years, the last 21 as its head coach.
“It’s very rare these days to have someone stay that long in one place and to build a program that we’ve built there,” said Lucas, who played at Transylvania University under Don Lane.
Lucas, 55, led the Yellow Jackets to one Sweet Sixteen (in 2002) and was an assistant on the program’s only other teams to play in the state tournament (1993 and 1995). Woodford County’s girls won 58 straight games against district opponents from 2000 to 2007 and won nine district titles under Lucas.
His favorite on-court moment? When his daughter, Alyssa, hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Western Hills in the 2011 41st District tournament semifinals.
Lucas wished to express gratitude to all of the players he was able to coach in his 34 years.
“They’ve touched my life as much as I hopefully touched their lives,” he said.
