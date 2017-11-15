Ballard's Tyron Duncan (5) scored in the third quarter of the Ballard vs. Taylor Co. first round game of the Boy's Sweet Sixteen basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 16, 2017.
Ballard's Tyron Duncan (5) scored in the third quarter of the Ballard vs. Taylor Co. first round game of the Boy's Sweet Sixteen basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 16, 2017. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com
Ballard's Tyron Duncan (5) scored in the third quarter of the Ballard vs. Taylor Co. first round game of the Boy's Sweet Sixteen basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on March 16, 2017. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com

High School Basketball

High school basketball season will start a week early in 2020

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

November 15, 2017 2:14 PM

The high school boys’ and girls’ basketball season will begin a week earlier in the 2020-21 school year.

The KHSAA Board of Control unanimously approved a proposal to move the start of basketball season to the week of Thanksgiving for only the 2020-21 season.

An adjustment to the schedule for that season was necessary due to Rupp Arena hosting NCAA Tournament first-round games in 2021. Previously the KHSAA had raised the possibility of permanently changing the start and/or end dates of the season, but the organization decided to only address scheduling for the 2020-21 season following feedback from administrators and coaches.

“We enjoy being (Rupp Arena’s) second-biggest client, but their first-biggest client is the NCAA Tournament,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said. “It’s one year only. There was talk about, ‘Do we need to shift the whole thing permanently?’ ... but let’s put a Band-Aid on the open wound.”

Josh Moore: 859-231-1307, @HLpreps

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime

    Jake Ohmer (who else?) with the first overtime bucket. (Via Twitter)

Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime

Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime 0:06

Jake Ohmer sinking the first basket of overtime
Jake Ohmer sinks another 0:10

Jake Ohmer sinks another
Jake Ohmer hitting a big three 0:07

Jake Ohmer hitting a big three

View More Video