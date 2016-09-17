After trailing 25-20, Lafayette football defeats Scott County 2-0

If you went to bed before 1 a.m. Saturday, you probably believed Scott County defeated Lafayette 25-20 in a game that was called due to lightning.
However, because Scott County would not resume the game on Saturday, Lafayette officially left the field with a 2-0 forfeit victory over the Cardinals, even though no one knew it at the time.
Generals Coach Eric Shaw notified his players of the result via text message at 12:56 a.m. The text, which soon began making the rounds on Twitter, read (sic):
“LHS FB Players: Because they refused to finish. We win 2-0. Get ready to work Sunday. City game next week. I love you all have a great night. #ALLIN”
At about 10:10 p.m., in the midst of an hour-long lightning delay, administrative staffs from both schools met on the field to discuss how resumption of play should occur. Lafayetted wished to wait out the weather system for at least another 30 minutes. Scott County wanted to call the game but seemed open to accomodating Lafayette. Then, as administrators broke their huddle at about 10:15 p.m., the game ended with the public address announcer acting as if Scott County had won.
The Cardinals led Lafayette 25-20 at the 11:04 mark of the third quarter. Lafayette received the opening kickoff of the second half, ran a play and had the ball at the Scott County 44-yard line when officials halted play.
Scott County could not resume the game on Saturday because Toyota Stadium, which it shares with Georgetown College, is not available, and because the Cardinals’ junior varsity and freshman teams are traveling to Cincinnati Elder on Saturday morning.
Lafayette offered to host the game in Lexington on Saturday.
A 2012 blog post on the KHSAA website references rules which state if teams can’t agree on a resumption date and time, the game is to begin at the original start time the following day. If a team can’t play that following day and is unable to agree on the resumption date, that team must forfeit the game.
September 17, 2016
The action
Scott County came out of the gate with authority, scoring less than two minutes into the game on a 16-yard touchdown run by Kendrick Hamilton.
Lafayette’s Quinten Brown pushed in for a 6-yard score to give the Generals a brief 7-6 lead before Hamilton answered with a 48-yard TD reception from Josh Davis 59 seconds later.
Walker Wood scored from five yards out two minutes later to give Lafayette a 13-12 lead going into the second quarter.
Hamilton scored his third straight TD on a 44-yard scamper with 10:35 to play before halftime. Glenn Covington caught a 37-yard pass from Davis with 2:22 to play to give Scott County a 25-13 advantage.
The Generals struck back quickly. Wood delivered a pass to Brown, who broke a tackle for a 64-yard score to pull Lafayette within 25-20 with 2:01 to play.
Because of the nature of the game’s ending, statisitics may not end up officially counting. At halftime, Wood was 8-for-12 for 151 yards and had one interception for Lafayette. Brown grabbed four catches for 85 yards. Cameron Morgan led the Generals with eight rushes for 52 yards.
For Scott County, Hamilton had a game-high 89 yards on nine carries and three TDs. Davis was 5-for-9 for 118 yards and two TDs. Covington had four catches for 70 yards.
