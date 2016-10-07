Madison Central football dominates Tates Creek

Madison Central made the most of its Thursday night spotlight, dominating Tates Creek 50-14 in the district opener for both squads.
Keenan Miller scored four touchdowns in the Indians’ win, their largest over a Lexington opponent since beating Paul Laurence Dunbar 57-6 on Oct. 17, 2008. Both teams were coming off a bye.
“As much as anything, our kids are starting to believe in what we’re trying to do,” Madison Central Coach Mark Scenters said.
The Indians scored 33 unanswered to build a 40-7 halftime lead. Miller finished with 93 receiving yards and three TDs on four catches. He also returned a kickoff 54 yards for the game-capping TD in the fourth quarter.
Tates Creek, averaging 361 yards per game, managed 268 yards against Madison Central. Laron Warner led the Commodores with 72 yards on 14 carries.
The Indians intercepted Creek quarterback Cam Workman twice and broke up eight passes throughout the night.
“We know that we have a lot of eyes on us and we wanted to make a statement,” Central’s Tristan Moorehead said. “People were questioning our defense because we haven’t played the hardest of teams. Our defense had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder and we wanted to show everyone that we are really good and we can handle the big boys.”
Next week the Indians (6-1) get another crack at a “big boy.” They will travel to Lafayette in a game that could determine who comes out on top in the district.
Tates Creek (4-3) hosts Clark County in its final home game of the regular season.
