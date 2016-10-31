High School Football

October 31, 2016 5:38 PM

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: High school football rankings entering the playoffs

Herald-Leader Staff Report

TOP 25

Ratings

Last week

1. Trinity (10-0)

95.3

1

2. Bowling Green (10-0)

91.4

2

3. Scott County (8-2)

89.8

3

4. Ryle (10-0)

88.4

6

5. St. Xavier (7-3)

88.3

5

6. Male (8-2)

88.0

4

7. Simon Kenton (9-1)

86.9

7

8. Lafayette (9-1)

86.5

8

9. Belfry (9-1)

86.1

9

10. Mayfield (10-0)

83.6

t12

11. McCracken County (7-3)

83.2

10

12. Covington Catholic (7-3)

82.8

t12

13. Manual (8-2)

82.5

14

14. Christian County (8-2)

82.3

17

15. Conner (8-2)

82.2

11

16. Cooper (6-4)

81.6

15

17. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-4)

81.4

20

18. Louisville Christian (9-1)

81.3

18

19. Johnson Central (9-1)

81.0

16

20. Owensboro (8-2)

79.9

25

21. Franklin-Simpson (10-0)

79.5

t21

22. Ballard (7-3)

79.1

19

22. Madison Central (8-2)

79.1

t21

24. Corbin (9-1)

78.6

NR

25. DeSales (8-2)

78.0

23

Class A

1. Paintsville

71.8

2. Beechwood

71.1

3. Pikeville

65.3

4. Russellville

59.0

5. Raceland

57.8

6. Hazard

52.3

7. Williamsburg

43.8

8. Country Day

42.7

9. Lou. Holy Cross

40.9

10. Nicholas County

35.6

11. Frankfort

34.3

12. Fairview

34.1

13. Bishop Brossart

34.0

14. Paris

33.0

15. Bethlehem

31.6

16. Campbellsville

27.1

17. Pineville

25.6

18. Harlan

25.1

19. Bracken County

24.8

19. Ludlow

24.8

21. Crittenden County

19.4

22. Bellevue

17.3

23. Lynn Camp

12.5

24. Eminence

8.2

25. Phelps

7.3

26. Fort Knox

6.9

27. Dayton

2.4

28. Fulton City

1.1

29. Berea

0.1

29. Caverna

0.1

29. Fulton County

0.1

29. Jenkins

0.1

29. South Floyd

0.1

Class 2A

1. Mayfield

83.6

2. Louisville Christian

81.3

3. DeSales

78.0

4. Danville

72.6

5. Owensboro Catholic

68.4

6. Lexington Christian

66.7

7. Cov. Holy Cross

62.9

8. Newport Catholic

62.0

9. Glasgow

58.1

10. Lloyd

57.3

11. Somerset

54.0

12. Butler County

49.5

13. Leslie County

48.9

14. Murray

44.5

15. Prestonsburg

41.8

16. Walton-Verona

39.8

17. Ballard Memorial

37.7

18. Monroe County

34.6

19. Metcalfe County

33.3

20. McLean County

32.8

21. Shelby Valley

32.6

22. Allen Central

28.7

23. Gallatin County

23.9

24. Washington County

23.6

25. Owen County

22.8

26. Middlesboro

20.6

27. Hancock County

17.1

28. Green County

16.5

29. East Ridge

11.4

30. Carroll County

8.7

31. Newport

7.3

32. Clinton County

7.1

33. Webster County

4.9

34. Todd Central

3.2

35. Shawnee

1.0

36. Betsy Layne

0.1

36. Trimble County

0.1

Class 3A

1. Belfry

86.1

2. Corbin

78.6

3. Lexington Catholic

76.5

4. Boyle County

74.2

5. Caldwell County

73.3

6. Paducah Tilghman

69.5

7. Elizabethtown

69.0

8. Central

65.4

9. Bardstown

60.8

10. Russell

56.6

11. Garrard County

55.8

12. Adair County

50.9

13. Casey County

49.7

14. Waggener

49.4

15. Western Hills

47.6

16. Lawrence County

43.1

17. Moore

42.4

18. Fleming County

41.9

19. Union County

41.1

20. Estill County

39.0

21. Bell County

38.8

22. West Carter

38.7

23. Pike Central

37.6

24. Edmonson County

35.4

25. LaRue County

33.5

26. Henry County

32.5

27. Fort Campbell

32.0

28. Trigg County

28.9

29. McCreary Central

23.8

30. Thomas Nelson

22.5

31. Powell County

21.7

32. Breathitt County

21.1

33. Hart County

20.5

34. Bath County

19.1

35. Sheldon Clark

18.4

36. Knott Central

12.2

37. Jackson County

7.1

38. Lewis County

4.2

38. Magoffin County

4.2

40. Pendleton County

0.7

41. Morgan County

0.1

Class 4A

1. Johnson Central

81.0

2. Franklin-Simpson

79.5

3. Hopkinsville

77.6

3. Shelby County

77.6

5. South Warren

75.9

6. Wayne County

74.1

7. John Hardin

69.5

8. Rockcastle County

68.1

9. Mercer County

63.4

10. Ashland Blazer

63.1

11. Collins

63.0

12. Spencer County

60.6

13. Franklin County

59.6

13. Knox Central

59.6

15. Bourbon County

53.4

16. Allen County

53.0

17. Western

50.0

18. East Jessamine

49.6

19. Warren East

47.3

20. Taylor County

47.0

21. Scott High

44.5

22. Valley

43.3

23. Greenup County

43.2

24. Madisonville

42.8

25. North Oldham

42.5

26. Harrison County

40.6

27. Calloway County

35.9

28. Mason County

33.2

28. Warren Central

33.2

30. Holmes

33.0

31. Russell County

29.3

31. West Jessamine

29.3

33. Boyd County

24.0

34. Marion County

23.8

35. Rowan County

17.8

36. Clay County

15.8

37. Logan County

15.4

38. Hopkins Central

12.0

39. East Carter

10.9

40. Breckinridge County

7.1

Class 5A

1. Bowling Green

91.4

2. Covington Catholic

82.8

3. Christian County

82.3

4. Owensboro

79.9

5. Southwestern

75.6

6. South Oldham

74.4

7. Pulaski County

70.7

8. Fern Creek

70.0

9. Highlands

68.9

10. Madison Southern

68.3

11. Dixie Heights

67.5

12. Greenwood

66.8

13. Graves County

62.2

14. North Bullitt

57.8

15. Bullitt East

57.7

16. Anderson County

57.6

17. Doss

56.1

18. Harlan County

54.3

19. Bullitt Central

54.0

20. Whitley County

52.0

21. North Laurel

47.9

22. Marshall County

46.3

23. Montgomery County

44.4

24. South Laurel

42.9

25. Oldham County

42.3

26. Apollo

42.2

27. Fairdale

41.1

28. Southern

40.8

29. Letcher Central

40.3

29. Lincoln County

40.3

31. Woodford County

37.0

32. Grant County

25.2

33. Atherton

22.8

34. Barren County

21.7

35. Perry Central

20.7

36. Iroquois

18.9

37. Grayson County

13.1

38. Nelson County

11.1

Class 6A

1. Trinity

95.3

2. Scott County

89.8

3. Ryle

88.4

4. St. Xavier

88.3

5. Male

88.0

6. Simon Kenton

86.9

7. Lafayette

86.5

8. McCracken County

83.2

9. Manual

82.5

10. Conner

82.2

11. Cooper

81.6

12. Pleasure Ridge Park

81.4

13. Ballard

79.1

13. Madison Central

79.1

15. Central Hardin

77.6

16. Tates Creek

70.7

17. Bryan Station

67.7

18. North Hardin

66.8

19. Henry Clay

66.3

20. Paul Dunbar

61.3

21. Eastern

60.2

22. Butler

59.2

23. Campbell County

59.1

24. Meade County

57.0

25. Daviess County

54.2

26. Boone County

51.8

27. Henderson County

51.4

28. Clark County

43.6

29. Muhlenberg County

38.2

30. Seneca

31.9

31. Jeffersontown

27.4

32. Ohio County

17.9

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

High school football: A sneak peek at the polls

View more video

Sports Videos