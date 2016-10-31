Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: High school football rankings entering the playoffs

TOP 25
Ratings
Last week
1. Trinity (10-0)
95.3
1
2. Bowling Green (10-0)
91.4
2
3. Scott County (8-2)
89.8
3
4. Ryle (10-0)
88.4
6
5. St. Xavier (7-3)
88.3
5
6. Male (8-2)
88.0
4
7. Simon Kenton (9-1)
86.9
7
8. Lafayette (9-1)
86.5
8
9. Belfry (9-1)
86.1
9
10. Mayfield (10-0)
83.6
t12
11. McCracken County (7-3)
83.2
10
12. Covington Catholic (7-3)
82.8
t12
13. Manual (8-2)
82.5
14
14. Christian County (8-2)
82.3
17
15. Conner (8-2)
82.2
11
16. Cooper (6-4)
81.6
15
17. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-4)
81.4
20
18. Louisville Christian (9-1)
81.3
18
19. Johnson Central (9-1)
81.0
16
20. Owensboro (8-2)
79.9
25
21. Franklin-Simpson (10-0)
79.5
t21
22. Ballard (7-3)
79.1
19
22. Madison Central (8-2)
79.1
t21
24. Corbin (9-1)
78.6
NR
25. DeSales (8-2)
78.0
23
Class A
1. Paintsville
71.8
2. Beechwood
71.1
3. Pikeville
65.3
4. Russellville
59.0
5. Raceland
57.8
6. Hazard
52.3
7. Williamsburg
43.8
8. Country Day
42.7
9. Lou. Holy Cross
40.9
10. Nicholas County
35.6
11. Frankfort
34.3
12. Fairview
34.1
13. Bishop Brossart
34.0
14. Paris
33.0
15. Bethlehem
31.6
16. Campbellsville
27.1
17. Pineville
25.6
18. Harlan
25.1
19. Bracken County
24.8
19. Ludlow
24.8
21. Crittenden County
19.4
22. Bellevue
17.3
23. Lynn Camp
12.5
24. Eminence
8.2
25. Phelps
7.3
26. Fort Knox
6.9
27. Dayton
2.4
28. Fulton City
1.1
29. Berea
0.1
29. Caverna
0.1
29. Fulton County
0.1
29. Jenkins
0.1
29. South Floyd
0.1
Class 2A
1. Mayfield
83.6
2. Louisville Christian
81.3
3. DeSales
78.0
4. Danville
72.6
5. Owensboro Catholic
68.4
6. Lexington Christian
66.7
7. Cov. Holy Cross
62.9
8. Newport Catholic
62.0
9. Glasgow
58.1
10. Lloyd
57.3
11. Somerset
54.0
12. Butler County
49.5
13. Leslie County
48.9
14. Murray
44.5
15. Prestonsburg
41.8
16. Walton-Verona
39.8
17. Ballard Memorial
37.7
18. Monroe County
34.6
19. Metcalfe County
33.3
20. McLean County
32.8
21. Shelby Valley
32.6
22. Allen Central
28.7
23. Gallatin County
23.9
24. Washington County
23.6
25. Owen County
22.8
26. Middlesboro
20.6
27. Hancock County
17.1
28. Green County
16.5
29. East Ridge
11.4
30. Carroll County
8.7
31. Newport
7.3
32. Clinton County
7.1
33. Webster County
4.9
34. Todd Central
3.2
35. Shawnee
1.0
36. Betsy Layne
0.1
36. Trimble County
0.1
Class 3A
1. Belfry
86.1
2. Corbin
78.6
3. Lexington Catholic
76.5
4. Boyle County
74.2
5. Caldwell County
73.3
6. Paducah Tilghman
69.5
7. Elizabethtown
69.0
8. Central
65.4
9. Bardstown
60.8
10. Russell
56.6
11. Garrard County
55.8
12. Adair County
50.9
13. Casey County
49.7
14. Waggener
49.4
15. Western Hills
47.6
16. Lawrence County
43.1
17. Moore
42.4
18. Fleming County
41.9
19. Union County
41.1
20. Estill County
39.0
21. Bell County
38.8
22. West Carter
38.7
23. Pike Central
37.6
24. Edmonson County
35.4
25. LaRue County
33.5
26. Henry County
32.5
27. Fort Campbell
32.0
28. Trigg County
28.9
29. McCreary Central
23.8
30. Thomas Nelson
22.5
31. Powell County
21.7
32. Breathitt County
21.1
33. Hart County
20.5
34. Bath County
19.1
35. Sheldon Clark
18.4
36. Knott Central
12.2
37. Jackson County
7.1
38. Lewis County
4.2
38. Magoffin County
4.2
40. Pendleton County
0.7
41. Morgan County
0.1
Class 4A
1. Johnson Central
81.0
2. Franklin-Simpson
79.5
3. Hopkinsville
77.6
3. Shelby County
77.6
5. South Warren
75.9
6. Wayne County
74.1
7. John Hardin
69.5
8. Rockcastle County
68.1
9. Mercer County
63.4
10. Ashland Blazer
63.1
11. Collins
63.0
12. Spencer County
60.6
13. Franklin County
59.6
13. Knox Central
59.6
15. Bourbon County
53.4
16. Allen County
53.0
17. Western
50.0
18. East Jessamine
49.6
19. Warren East
47.3
20. Taylor County
47.0
21. Scott High
44.5
22. Valley
43.3
23. Greenup County
43.2
24. Madisonville
42.8
25. North Oldham
42.5
26. Harrison County
40.6
27. Calloway County
35.9
28. Mason County
33.2
28. Warren Central
33.2
30. Holmes
33.0
31. Russell County
29.3
31. West Jessamine
29.3
33. Boyd County
24.0
34. Marion County
23.8
35. Rowan County
17.8
36. Clay County
15.8
37. Logan County
15.4
38. Hopkins Central
12.0
39. East Carter
10.9
40. Breckinridge County
7.1
Class 5A
1. Bowling Green
91.4
2. Covington Catholic
82.8
3. Christian County
82.3
4. Owensboro
79.9
5. Southwestern
75.6
6. South Oldham
74.4
7. Pulaski County
70.7
8. Fern Creek
70.0
9. Highlands
68.9
10. Madison Southern
68.3
11. Dixie Heights
67.5
12. Greenwood
66.8
13. Graves County
62.2
14. North Bullitt
57.8
15. Bullitt East
57.7
16. Anderson County
57.6
17. Doss
56.1
18. Harlan County
54.3
19. Bullitt Central
54.0
20. Whitley County
52.0
21. North Laurel
47.9
22. Marshall County
46.3
23. Montgomery County
44.4
24. South Laurel
42.9
25. Oldham County
42.3
26. Apollo
42.2
27. Fairdale
41.1
28. Southern
40.8
29. Letcher Central
40.3
29. Lincoln County
40.3
31. Woodford County
37.0
32. Grant County
25.2
33. Atherton
22.8
34. Barren County
21.7
35. Perry Central
20.7
36. Iroquois
18.9
37. Grayson County
13.1
38. Nelson County
11.1
Class 6A
1. Trinity
95.3
2. Scott County
89.8
3. Ryle
88.4
4. St. Xavier
88.3
5. Male
88.0
6. Simon Kenton
86.9
7. Lafayette
86.5
8. McCracken County
83.2
9. Manual
82.5
10. Conner
82.2
11. Cooper
81.6
12. Pleasure Ridge Park
81.4
13. Ballard
79.1
13. Madison Central
79.1
15. Central Hardin
77.6
16. Tates Creek
70.7
17. Bryan Station
67.7
18. North Hardin
66.8
19. Henry Clay
66.3
20. Paul Dunbar
61.3
21. Eastern
60.2
22. Butler
59.2
23. Campbell County
59.1
24. Meade County
57.0
25. Daviess County
54.2
26. Boone County
51.8
27. Henderson County
51.4
28. Clark County
43.6
29. Muhlenberg County
38.2
30. Seneca
31.9
31. Jeffersontown
27.4
32. Ohio County
17.9
