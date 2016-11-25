High School Football

November 25, 2016 4:36 PM

Kentucky high school football playoffs: Live updates

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The 2016 high school football season entered the semifinal round of the playoffs on Friday night, and Kentucky.com is where you want to be to follow the action.

Below are some helpful links to scores and additional high school football information.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games on Friday night.

Friday’s complete high school playoff schedule

Live updates: Scott County at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Live video broadcast: Scott County at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Live video broadcast: South Oldham at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m.

Live audio broadcast: Mayfield at Louisville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Live audio broadcast: St. Xavier at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s high school football scores and line scores

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Lafayette football rolls in second round of playoffs

View more video

Sports Videos