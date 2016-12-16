Lafayette’s Wood headlines 2016 Herald-Leader All-City football teams

Lafayette High School quarterback and University of Kentucky commitment Walker Wood has been named Lexington’s Player of the Year and a First Team selection on the Herald-Leader’s annual All-City football teams.
Wood, a senior, was among 64 players from Lexington honored in the coaches’ annual voting for All-City.
Also receiving postseason awards were Lexington Christian junior running back Dillon Wheatley and Lexington Catholic senior defensive back Jack Fagot, who were named Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.
Wood passed for 30 touchdowns and ran for 31 this season in leading Lafayette to a 13-2 record and its second consecutive appearance in the state finals.
ALL-CITY FOOTBALL TEAMS
(Players of the year selected by Josh Moore; teams as voted on by the coaches)
Lexington Player of the Year: Walker Wood, Lafayette
Offensive Player of the Year: Dillon Wheatley, Lexington Christian
Defensive Player of the Year: Jack Fagot, Lexington Catholic
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR—Jackson Beerman, Tates Creek (Sr.)
WR—Quinten Brown, Lafayette (Sr.)
WR—Tre Homer, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Jr.)
QB—Walker Wood, Lafayette (Sr.)
QB—Cameron Workman, Tates Creek (Jr.)
OL—Woodford Lankford, Lexington Catholic (Sr.)
OL—Jedrick Wills, Lafayette (Sr.)
OL—Shane Burks, Bryan Station (Sr.)
OL—Dalton Berry, Henry Clay (Sr.)
RB—Dameon Jones, Lexington Catholic (Jr.)
RB—Dillon Wheatley, Lexington Christian (Jr.)
RB—Cameron Morgan, Lafayette (Jr.)
Athlete—Chris Jones, Bryan Station (Jr.)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DB—Drayden Burton, Lexington Christian (Jr.)
DB—Jack Fagot, Lexington Catholic (Sr.)
DB—Ramond Jackson, Henry Clay (So.)
DB—Jordan Thomas, Lafayette (Sr.)
DL—Kaelen Whiteside, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Sr.)
DL—Graham Parks, Lexington Christian (Jr.)
DL—Quinten Floyd, Bryan Station (Sr.)
DL—Branden Layne, Lafayette (Sr.)
LB—Ean Shaw, Lafayette (Jr.)
LB—Dylan Adkins, Tates Creek (Sr.)
LB—Clay Elliot, Lexington Christian (Sr.)
LB—Carter Hayslett, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Sr.)
K—Evan Works, Henry Clay (Sr.)
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
WR—DeMarcus Tyler, Henry Clay (Sr.)
WR—Caelyn Lebryk, Lexington Christian (Jr.)
WR—Ben Buchignani, Lexington Catholic (Sr.)
QB—Brayden Miller, Lexington Christian (Jr.)
QB—Jalen Burbage, Bryan Station (So.)
OL—Will Bischoff, Lafayette (Sr.)
OL—Clayton Cruise, Tates Creek (Jr.)
OL—Jacob Ballard, Lexington Catholic (Jr.)
OL—Myles Garr, Bryan Station (Sr.)
RB—Laron Warner, Tates Creek (Jr.)
RB—Alex Bard, Paul Laurence Dunbar (So.)
Athlete—Zac Berezowitz, Henry Clay (Jr.)
Athlete—Matthew Guilfoil, Lafayette (Jr.)
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DB—Darryl Bell, Tates Creek (Jr.)
DB—Isaiah Yeast, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Sr.)
DB—Xavier Johnson, Tates Creek (Sr.)
DB—Markel Yeast, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Sr.)
DB—Theo “Z” Overton, Bryan Station (Jr.)
DL—Will Roden, Lexington Catholic (Sr.)
DL—Tre’Jwan Scott, Bryan Station (So.)
DL—Isaiah Brown, Henry Clay (Sr.)
DL—Wyatt Southall, Lexington Christian (Jr.)
LB—Austin Pedroche, Lexington Catholic (Sr.)
LB—Brett Wilkins, Lexington Christian (Sr.)
LB—Will Preston, Henry Clay (Sr.)
K—Connor Fry, Lexington Catholic (Sr.)
HONORABLE MENTION
Bryan Station: Haiden Hunt (so. WR/DB), Micah Lowe (so. WR/DB), Kendrick Curry (so. WR)
Lafayette: Austin Miller (sr. OL)
Lexington Catholic: Bo Bennington (sr. WR), Sid Sharp (sr. LB)
Lexington Christian: Logan Nieves (jr. QB), Ryan Stucky (jr. WR)
Paul Laurence Dunbar: Gavin Bugg (jr. QB), Nate Gay (jr. RB), Luke Hernandez (sr. RB/LB)
Tates Creek: Turner Gentry (sr. WR)
Comments