A brief history of Kentucky’s Mr. Football award

Tim Couch of Leslie County ran through the tackle of Highland's Maynard Johnson in the first half of the Thoroughbred Bowl at Tates Creek High School in Lexington Saturday August 26, 1995. Leslie County upset Highlands 44-42 behind Couch's 17 for 30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Mark Cornelison Herald-Leader