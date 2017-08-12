Tim Couch of Leslie County ran through the tackle of Highland's Maynard Johnson in the first half of the Thoroughbred Bowl at Tates Creek High School in Lexington Saturday August 26, 1995. Leslie County upset Highlands 44-42 behind Couch's 17 for 30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns.
High School Football

A brief history of Kentucky’s Mr. Football award

By Josh Moore

August 12, 2017 4:55 PM

Need a refresher on the history of Kentucky’s Mr. Football award? Look no further.

Jamale Carothers became the 31st recipient of the state’s highest individual senior honor, presented by the Associated Press, in January. Carothers, a three-time state champion at Bowling Green High School who signed with the U.S. Naval Academy, rushed for nearly 6,000 yards in his prep career. He led the Purples in scoring in his final three seasons with the program.

Some other facts about the award ...

▪  Quarterbacks have won Mr. Football 15 times, more than any other position group. A running back has been named Mr. Football eight times. Only three receivers have won the award, but two came in the last five seasons.

▪  Western Kentucky has produced 13 Mr. Football winners, the most of any region in the state. Louisville has seven. Central Kentucky and Northern Kentucky have four apiece. Eastern Kentucky has three.

▪  No player from a Lexington school has won Mr. Football.

▪  Frank Jacobs, a star tight end for Newport Central Catholic, won the first award in 1986. A player from his position has not won the award since.

▪  Twelve Mr. Football recipients have played for UK. Six have suited up for Louisville.

Year

Player

High school

Position

College

1986

Frank Jacobs

Newport Central Catholic

TE

Notre Dame

1987

Kurt Barber

Paducah Tilghman

LB

Southern Cal

1988

Jeff Brohm

Trinity

QB

Louisville

1989

Pookie Jones

Calloway County

QB

Kentucky

1990

Damon Hood

Warren Central

RB

Kentucky

1991

Scott Russell

Evarts

RB

Lees-McRae/Union

1992

Billy Jack Haskins

Paducah Tilghman

QB

Kentucky/Rhode Island

1993

Jeremy Simpson

Lincoln County

RB

Cumberland

1994

Shaun Alexander

Boone County

RB

Alabama

1995

Tim Couch

Leslie County

QB

Kentucky

1996

Derek Homer

Fort Knox

RB

Kentucky

1997

Dennis Johnson

Harrodsburg

DL/OL

Kentucky

1998

Jared Lorenzen

Highlands

QB

Kentucky

1999

Travis Atwell

Hancock County

QB

Toledo/Kentucky

2000

Montrell Jones

Male

WR

Tennessee/Louisville

2001

Jeff Duggins

Boyle County

QB

Alfred State

2002

Michael Bush

Male

QB

Louisville

2003

Brian Brohm

Trinity

QB

Louisville

2004

Curtis Pulley

Hopkinsville

QB

Kentucky

2005

Micah Johnson

Fort Campbell

LB

Kentucky

2006

Douglas Beaumont

Male

RB

Louisville

2007

Corey Robinson

Lone Oak

QB

Troy

2008

Deuce Finch

St. Xavier

RB

Boston College

2009

Antonio Andrews

Fort Campbell

QB

Western Kentucky

2010

Lamar Dawson

Boyle County

LB

Southern Cal

2011

Patrick Towles

Highlands

QB

Kentucky/Boston College

2012

James Quick

Trinity

WR

Louisville

2013

Nacarius Fant

Bowling Green

WR

Western Kentucky

2014

Elijah Sindelar

Caldwell County

QB

Purdue

2015

Kash Daniel

Paintsville

LB/QB

Kentucky

2016

Jamale Carothers

Bowling Green

RB

Navy

