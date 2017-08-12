A brief history of Kentucky’s Mr. Football award

Need a refresher on the history of Kentucky’s Mr. Football award? Look no further.
Jamale Carothers became the 31st recipient of the state’s highest individual senior honor, presented by the Associated Press, in January. Carothers, a three-time state champion at Bowling Green High School who signed with the U.S. Naval Academy, rushed for nearly 6,000 yards in his prep career. He led the Purples in scoring in his final three seasons with the program.
Some other facts about the award ...
▪ Quarterbacks have won Mr. Football 15 times, more than any other position group. A running back has been named Mr. Football eight times. Only three receivers have won the award, but two came in the last five seasons.
▪ Western Kentucky has produced 13 Mr. Football winners, the most of any region in the state. Louisville has seven. Central Kentucky and Northern Kentucky have four apiece. Eastern Kentucky has three.
▪ No player from a Lexington school has won Mr. Football.
▪ Frank Jacobs, a star tight end for Newport Central Catholic, won the first award in 1986. A player from his position has not won the award since.
▪ Twelve Mr. Football recipients have played for UK. Six have suited up for Louisville.
Year
Player
High school
Position
College
1986
Frank Jacobs
Newport Central Catholic
TE
Notre Dame
1987
Kurt Barber
Paducah Tilghman
LB
Southern Cal
1988
Jeff Brohm
Trinity
QB
Louisville
1989
Pookie Jones
Calloway County
QB
Kentucky
1990
Damon Hood
Warren Central
RB
Kentucky
1991
Scott Russell
Evarts
RB
Lees-McRae/Union
1992
Billy Jack Haskins
Paducah Tilghman
QB
Kentucky/Rhode Island
1993
Jeremy Simpson
Lincoln County
RB
Cumberland
1994
Shaun Alexander
Boone County
RB
Alabama
1995
Tim Couch
Leslie County
QB
Kentucky
1996
Derek Homer
Fort Knox
RB
Kentucky
1997
Dennis Johnson
Harrodsburg
DL/OL
Kentucky
1998
Jared Lorenzen
Highlands
QB
Kentucky
1999
Travis Atwell
Hancock County
QB
Toledo/Kentucky
2000
Montrell Jones
Male
WR
Tennessee/Louisville
2001
Jeff Duggins
Boyle County
QB
Alfred State
2002
Michael Bush
Male
QB
Louisville
2003
Brian Brohm
Trinity
QB
Louisville
2004
Curtis Pulley
Hopkinsville
QB
Kentucky
2005
Micah Johnson
Fort Campbell
LB
Kentucky
2006
Douglas Beaumont
Male
RB
Louisville
2007
Corey Robinson
Lone Oak
QB
Troy
2008
Deuce Finch
St. Xavier
RB
Boston College
2009
Antonio Andrews
Fort Campbell
QB
Western Kentucky
2010
Lamar Dawson
Boyle County
LB
Southern Cal
2011
Patrick Towles
Highlands
QB
Kentucky/Boston College
2012
James Quick
Trinity
WR
Louisville
2013
Nacarius Fant
Bowling Green
WR
Western Kentucky
2014
Elijah Sindelar
Caldwell County
QB
Purdue
2015
Kash Daniel
Paintsville
LB/QB
Kentucky
2016
Jamale Carothers
Bowling Green
RB
Navy
