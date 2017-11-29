Big ballers: The top players to watch on every state finals team

Want to learn about some of the top players that will take to Kroger Field this weekend? You’re in the right place.

All six Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games will be staged this weekend in Lexington. It is the first time that Kentucky’s high school football champions will be crowned in the city since 1976.

Below is a list of selected players from each of the 12 state finalists that will be worth keeping an eye on this weekend, including links to their respective Hudl pages. There’s also a list of other known college recruits.

Top players

Dalton Adkins: Zack Klemme of the Ashland Daily Independent said Adkins is probably the best athlete on Raceland’s football team, and it’s hard to argue given how much he does for the Rams. The junior plays wide receiver (two TDs), running back (six TDs), defensive back (two interceptions, one fumble recovery, 89 tackles) and punts.

Tre Bass: The Franklin-Simpson stud manages to stand out in a backfield that’s produced three 1,000-yard rushers in him, Saul Brady and Carlos McKinney. Bass has ran for 1,361 yards and 12 TDs on only 96 carries and also has caught 11 passes for 172 yards and three scores. He’s also picked off two passes, both returned for TDs.

Will Bramel: As an offensive tackle he doesn’t have big-time “stats” to shout out, but Bramel’s impact is seen in Boyle County’s offensive production. The Purdue commit anchors an offensive line that’s generated two 1,000-yard rushers in Tanner Crawford (1,835 yards, 25 TDs) and Landen Bartleson (1,035 yards, 20 TDs) and gives ample protection to quarterback Reed Lanter (165 of 239 for 2,374 yards and 23 TDs).

Brayden Burch: It’s not surprising to see Beechwood back in the Class A finals; the Tigers returned 15 starters from last year’s title team, including their 6-foot-1 quarterback who threw for more than 2,400 yards in 2016. Burch is a tick under 1,800 yards going into this weekend but has played one fewer game because Beechwood had a first-round bye this year.

Blake Gamble: Johnson Central’s leading rusher (1,883 yards, 24 TDs) stepped up after junior Joe Jackson — who led the Golden Eagles with 2,049 yards and 31 TDs as a sophomore — went down with an ACL injury in the season opener. Gamble has also caught five of the 14 TDs thrown by sophomore Ryley Preece and has recorded two interceptions and 52 tackles on defense for the Golden Eagles.

Kent Trey Matthews: The junior has scored 22 TDs — 11 rushing, 11 receiving — and is a 1,000-yard rusher and 500-yard receiver for one of the most balanced offenses in the finals: Mayfield has rushed for 2,870 yards and thrown for 2,967 yards as a team.

A.J. Mayer: Covington Catholic has scored at least 30 points in all of its games, and at least 40 in all but three contests, including the last seven. Mayer, a quarterback who’s signed with Miami (Ohio), has completed 64 percent of his passes (159 of 250) for 2,777 yards and 37 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

Wyatt Smock: St. Xavier has rushed for more than 3,000 yards against one of the tougher schedules in the state, and Smock has been a strong contributor to the cause. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound senior committed to Vanderbilt over offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Louisville and several FCS schools.

Rondale Moore: After having to sit out most of last season due to eligibility issues after his transfer from Indiana, Moore lit up postseason secondaries as Trinity romped to a 6A title. The Texas commit hasn’t slowed down in his first full season, going for 1,347 yards (35th most in a single-season) and 15 TDs on 99 receptions.

Cameron Sizemore: He’s a hulk of a quarterback at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, and opponents’ difficulty in bringing him down has likely played a part in him completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for Corbin. The senior is 173-of-249 for 2,614 yards and 30 TDs with only four interceptions this season.

Carter Smith: Madison Southern’s star running back (1,352 yards, 19 TDs) scored a 33 on the ACT and is a 4.0 student. Smith, who also plays linebacker and leads Madison Southern with 200 tackles, has been offered scholarships by Army and Air Force as well as preferred walk-on status at Louisville and Stanford.

D’Mauriae VanCleave: There may not be a faster player on the field all weekend than VanCleave, a 5-foot-7, do-it-all senior for Danville. He leads the Admirals in receiving (1,053 yards, 13 TDs), has rushed for 659 yards and nine scores, is tied for the team lead with four interceptions (two returned for TDs) and has recorded 41 tackles.

Danville's D’Mauriae VanCleave (7) ran by Lexington Christian's Jonathan Kaufmann (34) as Danville hosted Lexington Christian on Friday Nov. 17, 2017 in Danville, Ky. Mark Mahan

Other known recruits

Beechwood: Logan Castleman, a junior, has committed to play baseball at Wright State.

Covington Catholic: Kam Butler, a senior defensive end, has committed to Miami (Ohio). Senior Grant Dyer has reported offers from Bucknell, Butler and Dayton. Sophomore Michael Mayer, a defensive lineman, has been offered by UK and Minnesota. Senior defensive back Adam Schneider will play baseball at Sinclair University. Malachi Pike (sr.), Jack Coldiron (jr.), Casey McGinness (jr.) and Lucas Jones (so.) are being recruited.

Johnson Central: Offensive tackle Ethan Bingham, a senior, has committed to Marshall. Sophomore Devin Johnson, a linebacker, is being recruited by UK, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Marshall and EKU. Dawson Stalker, a senior lineman, is being recruited by Appalachian State and Morehead State. Marcus Wells, the defending 2A state champion in shot put, is being recruited by Pikeville, Cumberlands and Concord. Senior right tackle Chase Owens has interest from Campbellsville, Cumberlands and Concord. Cumberlands is recruiting Byron Pierce, a junior center. Alex and Matt Horn, both junior defensive tackles, are being recruited by Eastern Kentucky, Ohio, Liberty and Lindsey Wilson.

Madison Southern: Senior Trey Livingood, an offensive lineman, has committed to Marshall. Hunter Richardson, a senior wide receiver/defensive end, will be a preferred walk-on at EKU. Senior linebacker Nate Eads is mulling offers from Centre College, Morehead State and Wabash College. Sophomore Dane Jackson, an offensive lineman and the brother of current UK star Drake Jackson, is receiving interest from high-level programs.

St. Xavier: Chase Ferris, a senior offensive guard, has committed to Tennessee-Martin.

Trinity: Defensive end Stephen Herron, considered the top junior prospect in the state by 247Sports, has committed to Michigan. Reported offers for Arak McDuffie, a senior defensive end, include Marshall, Purdue and Western Kentucky. Senior wide receiver Cameron Garrett has reported offers from Butler, Dayton and Indiana State.

Rondale Moore ran down the sideline for Trinity during the Class 6A Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2016, in Bowling Green, Ky. Weston Phillips