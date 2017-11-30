We drafted fantasy teams using the state football finalists. You can too.

“What would fantasy teams using players from the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship game rosters look like?”

That’s the question Mark Sonka, Josh Sullivan and I sought to answer when we staged a light-hearted fantasy draft in the Herald-Leader office on Wednesday night.

If you’d like to have a little fun and play along with your friends before the first championship game kicks off Friday afternoon, the draft criteria we used as well as the scoring methodology that will be used to calculate a winner after the final game is played on Sunday can be found below.

We want to emphasize that this exercise was performed to help foster conversation and build excitement heading into the state finals, which will be held at Kroger Field this weekend. No bets or wagers of any kind have been made in association with this exercise.

Without further ado, here are the results of the draft! Mark Sonka had the first selection, followed by myself and then Josh Sullivan.

First round

1.) D’Mauriae VanCleave, RB/WR, Danville (Sonka)

The first overall pick of the draft was the No. 1 player on everyone’s leaderboard. His speed and elusiveness makes him a threat to score any number of ways for the undefeated Admirals, who take on Mayfield in the Class 2A championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.

2.) Blake Gamble, RB/WR, Johnson Central (Moore)

No player in the finals has scored more total points this season than Gamble, who’s rushed for 24 TDs, caught five TDs and scored 10 two-point conversions. He’s also the leading rusher for Johnson Central, which will defend its Class 4A crown versus Franklin-Simpson at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

3.) Nick Bohn, QB, Trinity (Sullivan)

The first quarterback off the board is also the most efficient playing this weekend. Bohn’s completed 80 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards and 37 TDs with just five interceptions. Trinity, looking to win a second straight 6A crown, will play rival St. Xavier at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Danville defeated Lexington Christian, 44-28, in a high school football game on Friday, October 20, 2017. D'mauriae VanCleave had 213 receiving yards and three touchdown catches for Danville.

Second round

4.) Rondale Moore, RB/WR, Trinity (Sullivan)

5.) AJ Mayer, QB, Covington Catholic (Moore)

The two presumptive leaders for this year’s Mr. Football award were taken back-to-back to begin the second round. Moore, a Texas commit, has turned 99 receptions into 1,347 yards and 15 TDs. Mayer, who’s committed to Miami (Ohio), has thrown for 2,777 yards and 37 TDs with just three interceptions.

6.) Zach Thornton, QB, Danville (Sonka)

Third round

7.) Casey McGinness, RB/WR, Covington Catholic (Sonka)

8.) Don Harris, RB/WR, Danville (Moore)

9.) Trinity, DEF (Sullivan)

One of Trinity’s six shutouts in the regular season was against St. Xavier, 28-0. The Shamrocks have allowed a total of 33 points through four playoff games.

Fourth round

10.) Tanner Crawford, RB, Boyle County (Sullivan)

Probably the first “value” pick of the draft. Crawford’s rushed for 1,835 yards and 25 TDs, both team highs for a Boyle County team that’ll meet Corbin in the Class 3A finals at 7 p.m. Friday.

11.) James Davis, RB/WR, Beechwood (Moore)

12.) Kent Trey Matthews, RB/WR Mayfield (Sonka)

Fifth round

13.) Nick Strothman, Trinity (Sonka)

14.) Reese Smith, Boyle County (Moore)

15.) Carter Smith, Madison Southern (Sullivan)

Sixth round

16.) Tre Bass, Franklin-Simpson (Sullivan)

17.) Covington Catholic, DEF (Moore)

18.) Beechwood, DEF (Sonka)

Two defenses go in the sixth round, both dominant forces out of Northern Kentucky. Beechwood will meet Raceland in the Class A finals to kick off the weekend at 2 p.m. Friday.

St. Xavier and Trinity have played at least one time each year beginning with the 1956 season. Between their annual regular-season contests and frequent playoff clashes, they've played 83 times. In 2017 edition of the match up, Trinity routed St. X 28-0.

Seventh round

19.) Cameron Sizemore, QB, Corbin (Sonka)

20.) Judd Adkins, RB/WR, Raceland (Moore)

21.) Reed Lanter, QB, Boyle County (Sullivan)

Eighth round

22.) Logan Castleman, RB/WR, Beechwood (Sullivan)

23.) Sebastian Mata, K, Trinity (Moore)

24.) Landen Bartleson, RB/WR, Boyle County (Sonka)

Ninth round

25.) Geremiah Smith, RB, Trinity (Sonka)

26.) Jaleel Warren, WR, Danville (Moore)

27.) Daniel Mescher, K, Beechwood (Sullivan)

Sullivan might have found the steal of the draft with the 27th overall pick. Mescher has kicked 56 extra points and four field goals for the Tigers, but he’s also their leading receiver this season with 536 yards and seven TDs.

10th round

28.) Chase Estep, RB/WR, Corbin (Sullivan)

29.) Saul Brady, RB, Franklin-Simpson (Moore)

30.) Jack Coldiron, WR, Covington Catholic (Sonka)

11th round

31.) Carlos McKinney, RB, Franklin-Simpson (Sonka)

The Wildcats have three 1,000-yard rushers, and all three went to a separate team in this draft.

32.) Anthony Moretti, RB, St. Xavier (Moore)

Trinity’s regular-season shutout over the Tigers loomed large, resulting in the first St. X player not being taken until the 32nd pick. This deep into the draft it seemed silly to pass on a guy who’s rushed for 13 TDs and almost 1,000 yards.

33.) Jordan Harison, WR, Mayfield (Sullivan)

12th round

34.) Luke McGuire, RB/WR, Trinity (Sullivan)

35.) Cameron Maguet, RB/WR, Corbin (Moore)

36.) Jevon Covington, WR, Franklin-Simpson (Sonka)

13th round

37.) Harrison Mesplay, K, Boyle County (Sonka)

38.) Jaden Stinson, QB, Mayfield (Moore)

39.) Joshua Derry, RB/WR, Beechwood (Sullivan)

FINAL ROSTERS

Leave It To VanCleaver (Mark Sonka)

QB: Zach Thornton (Danville)

QB: Cameron Sizemore (Corbin)

RB: D’Mauriae VanCleave (Danville)

RB: Casey McGinness (Covington Catholic)

RB: Kent Trey Matthews (Mayfield)

RB: Carlos McKinney (Franklin-Simpson)

RB: Geremiah Smith, Trinity

WR: Nick Strothman (Trinity)

WR: Jack Coldiron (Covington Catholic)

WR: Landen Bartleson (Boyle County)

WR: Jevon Covington (Franklin-Simpson)

DEF: Beechwood

K: Harrison Mesplay (Boyle County)

Jaleeling and Dealing (Josh Moore)

QB: A.J. Mayer (Covington Catholic)

QB: Jaden Stinson (Mayfield)

RB: Blake Gamble (Johnson Central)

RB: Don Harris (Danville)

RB: James Davis (Beechwood)

RB: Anthony Moretti (St. Xavier)

RB: Saul Brady (Franklin-Simpson)

WR: Reese Smith (Boyle County)

WR: Jaleel Warren (Danville)

WR: Judd Adkins (Raceland)

WR: Cameron Maguet (Corbin)

DEF: Covington Catholic

K: Sebastian Mata (Trinity)

Shamrocks and Beech Boys (Josh Sullivan)

QB: Nick Bohn (Trinity)

QB: Reed Lanter (Boyle County)

RB: Tanner Crawford (Boyle County)

RB: Carter Smith (Madison Southern)

RB: Tre Bass (Franklin-Simpson)

RB: Luke McGuire (Trinity)

RB: Joshua Derry (Beechwood)

WR: Rondale Moore (Trinity)

WR: Logan Castleman (Beechwood)

WR: Chase Estep (Corbin)

WR: Jordan Harrison (Mayfield)

DEF: Trinity

K: Daniel Mescher (Beechwood)

How to play at home

Each of the following positions must be filled:

QB:

QB:

RB:

RB:

RB:

RB:

RB:

WR:

WR:

WR:

WR:

DEF/ST:

K:

▪ Players can only be selected from among the 12 teams participating in the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl championship games at Kroger Field.

▪ Each person drafting must select at least one player from each of the six classes.

▪ For a player to have been eligible at the QB position, he must have thrown at least 10 passes this season. Players who have thrown at least 10 passes this season are ineligible to be drafted as RBs (but their rushing stats still count towards your scoring).

▪ For a player to have been eligible at the RB position, he must have rushed at least 10 times this season.

▪ For a player to be eligible at the WR position, he must have caught at least 5 passes this season.

▪ Snake format draft order was randomized using Random.org.

Scoring

▪ Offensive players

--Passing yards: 1 point per 25 yards

--Passing touchdowns: 4 points

--Rushing yards: 1 point per 10 yards

--Rushing touchdowns: 6 points

--Receptions: 1 points

--Receiving yards: 1 point per 10 yards

--Receiving touchdowns: 6 points

--Two-point conversions: 2 points

--Fumble Recovered for a touchdown: 6 points

▪ Team defense/Special teams

--Sacks: 1 point (Note: Individual offensive players also will receive 1 point)

--Interceptions: 2 points (Note: Individual offensive players also will receive 2 points)

--Fumbles recovered: 2 points (Note: Individual offensive players also will receive 2 points)

--Safeties: 2 points

--Defensive touchdowns: 6 points (Note: Individual offensive players also will receive 6 points)

--Kick and punt return touchdowns: 6 points (Note: Individual offensive players also will receive 6 points)

--Two-point conversion returns: 2 points (Note: Individual offensive players also will receive 2 points)

--Points allowed (0): 10 points

--Points allowed (1-10): 7 points

--Points allowed (11-21): 4 points

--Points allowed (21-35): 1 points

--Points allowed (35+): 0 points