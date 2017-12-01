In December 2016, Frederick Douglass administrators made a call to former arena football teammate Brian Landis, asking him to be the first head coach of the new Lexington high school football team. From there, a city championship was born. Opening Drive chronicles the Douglass Broncos from summer workouts to their final game, highlighting the ups and downs of building a program from scratch. Join the discussion on social media using the hashtag #OpeningDrive.

And now, we introduce the first Frederick Douglass Broncos football team.

Photographer Matt Goins and high school sports reporter Josh Moore contributed to the reporting of this project.

