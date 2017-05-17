Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming 4-5 favorite for Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming was installed as the 4-5 morning-line favorite Wednesday for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Always Dreaming, trained by Todd Pletcher, owned by Brooklyn Boyz Stables and ridden by John Velazquez, will face nine challengers in the 142nd running of the second leg of the Triple Crown. He’ll run from post position No. 4.
The race is scheduled for a 6:48 p.m. post time and will be televised live on NBC.
Classic Empire, who finished fourth on the first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs, was made the 3-1 second choice for Saturday’s race. He’ll break from post position No. 5.
Other Kentucky Derby contestants set to make another run at Always Dreaming are second-place Lookin At Lee (10-1 in the Preakness), seventh-place Gunnevera (15-1) and 11th-place Hence (20-1).
The remainder of the Preakness field is led by Illinois Derby winner Multiplier (30-1), Arkansas Derby runner-up Conquest Mo Money (15-1) and Senior Investment (30-1), who won the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland in his most recent outing.
Preakness field with morning-line odds
1-Multiplier, 30-1
2-Cloud Computing, 12-1
3-Hence, 20-1
4-Always Dreaming, 4-5
5-Classic Empire, 3-1
6-Gunnevera, 15-1
7-Term of Art, 30-1
8-Senior Investment, 30-1
9-Lookin At Lee, 10-1
10-Conquest Mo Money, 15-1
142nd Preakness Stakes
What: Second leg of Thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown
When: 6:48 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.
TV: NBC-18
Purse: $1.5 million (Grade 1)
Distance: 1 3/16 miles
Favorite: Always Dreaming (4-5)
