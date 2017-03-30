Keeneland names seven likely starters for next week’s Blue Grass Stakes

3:05 He makes a living painting sneakers Pause

1:03 Bach Choir and UK Chorale rehearse Bach 'Mass'

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit'

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

1:24 Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat

0:24 Horse trailer rolls after accident