OVC basketball preseason poll places Morehead, EKU in middle of pack

Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky have their work cut out for them this season, according to the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball preseason media poll announced Friday.
Morehead State received two first-place votes but was picked to finish third in the OVC East Division behind Belmont and Tennessee State. Eastern Kentucky was chosen to finish fourth.
Belmont was not only the media’s choice to win the East Division but also to capture the overall league championship.
Like Belmont in the East, Murray State was a runaway pick to win the West Division.
Belmont also claimed first place in the women’s voting. Eastern Kentucky was picked third, Murray State sixth and Morehead State 11th.
The EKU men tip off their 2016-17 regular season with a home game against IUPUI on Nov. 11. Morehead State opens the same night hosting Kentucky Christian.
OVC media voting
MEN
Overall champion: Belmont (9 first-place votes)
East Division
1. Belmont (12 first-place votes), 82 points
2. Tennessee State, 64
3. Morehead State (2), 62
4. Eastern Kentucky, 35
5. Tennessee Tech, 32
6. Jacksonville State, 19
West Division
1. Murray State (14 first-place votes), 84 points
2. Austin Peay, 60
3. Eastern Illinois, 56
4. UT Martin, 45
5. Southeast Missouri, 28
6. SIU-Edwardsville, 21
Preseason Player of the Year: Evan Bradds, Belmont
WOMEN
1. Belmont (10 first-place votes), 164 points
2. Tennessee-Martin (4), 151
3. Eastern Kentucky, 136
4. SIU-Edwardsville, 124
5. Southeast Missouri, 101
6. Murray State, 99
7. Austin Peay, 73
8. Tennessee State, 71
9. Jacksonville State, 56
10. Tennessee Tech, 49
11. Morehead State, 48
12. Eastern Illinois, 20
Preseason Co-Players of the Year: Jalen O'Bannon Eastern Kentucky and Ke'Shunan James, Murray State
