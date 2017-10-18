SEC men’s basketball has plenty of momentum. Too bad the SEC hasn’t noticed.

More Videos

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers.

Pause
Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation 1:38

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation

The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn 1:49

The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 2:18

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland 0:36

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland

This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky 1:41

This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky

Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team 1:01

Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team

  • Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation

    By his own admission, Bruce Pearl loves to talk. With his Auburn program part of the FBI investigation into college basketball, however, the coach deflected questions at SEC Basketball Media Day on Wednesday.

By his own admission, Bruce Pearl loves to talk. With his Auburn program part of the FBI investigation into college basketball, however, the coach deflected questions at SEC Basketball Media Day on Wednesday. jclay@herald-leader.com
By his own admission, Bruce Pearl loves to talk. With his Auburn program part of the FBI investigation into college basketball, however, the coach deflected questions at SEC Basketball Media Day on Wednesday. jclay@herald-leader.com

John Clay

SEC men’s basketball has plenty of momentum. Too bad the SEC hasn’t noticed.

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2017 7:23 PM

NASHVILLE

Apparently the last group to recognize the sudden rise of SEC men’s basketball just happens to be the SEC.

Bad enough the Goliath that is SEC football gets four days to parade the 14 coaches before the media during its summer media days (plural) while basketball must make do with media day (one), Wednesday’s SEC Tipoff 2017-18 was crammed into an Omni Hotel meeting room barely bigger than a broom closet.

“Wow,” said John Calipari as he slowly made his way through the thicket of media engulfing the small round table for the Kentucky coach’s question-and-answer session. “We busted for a big room, didn’t we.”

Hey, SEC. Apparently you forgot South Carolina actually made the Final Four in last year’s NCAA Tournament while Florida and Kentucky reached the Elite Eight. Or maybe you haven’t noticed the influx of fabulous hoops freshmen on campus at member schools, and not just (surprise) at Kentucky.

Or could it be the SEC powers-that-be are so consumed with the league’s reputation for grid excellence they haven’t realized top young coaches like Mike White at Florida, Bryce Drew at Vanderbilt and Will Wade at LSU have brought a fresh coat of paint to the conference’s formerly tattered roundball reputation.

“I think our league is as good as it has been since I’ve been part of the SEC at 18 years old,” said White, who was a point guard at Ole Miss before trading his player sneakers for a coach’s whistle. “That’s 22 years, I don’t think the SEC has been top to bottom any stronger than it has been right now in basketball.”

I don’t think the SEC has been top to bottom any stronger than it has been right now in basketball.

Florida coach Mike White

SEC coaches have trotted out that sales pitch before. Pumping up the product is the purpose behind these conference media days, to be sure. This time, however, there are results to back up the rhetoric.

“What a lot of those teams did last year, that’s not a fluke,” said Alabama Coach Avery Johnson on Wednesday. “Those teams are well-coached. They do a heck of a job. They have really good players. And this year, I don’t see any reason why we can’t have seven or more teams in the NCAA Tournament.”

Take Missouri, for example. Past few years, every team took Missouri to the woodshed. That’s about to change. Once a mess, now Mizzou boasts the consensus top freshman in the country in Michael Porter Jr., and plenty of hope with new coach Cuonzo Martin, who in his first tour of duty took Tennessee to the Sweet 16.

“Missouri is a problem,” said Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland. “And we play them twice this year.”

Look at LSU, which wasted talent in 2015-16 and struggled mightily under former coach Johnny Jones in 2016-17. Now the Tigers are led by the baby-faced dynamo ex-VCU coach Will Wade, who has already secured a commitment from New Jersey native Nazreon Reid, ranked as the 15th-best recruit in the country by Scout.

In the interest of full disclosure, that dark cloud known as the FBI investigation is hovering over the SEC, mainly at Auburn where assistant coach Chuck Person was one of the four assistant coaches charged in the initial criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York.

That caused the usually loquacious Bruce Pearl to deflect all investigation inquiries on Wednesday, though the Auburn coach made sure he jumped on the league’s basketball-is-better bandwagon.

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

“Why is everybody so excited about the league this year?” said Pearl. “It’s the depth and breadth of the league. . . . We’ve got 13 or 14 really good teams in the league.”

And what of Kentucky, which was picked by the media (again) to win the league?

“Is Cal still there?” joked Ole Miss Coach Andy Kennedy. “They’ll be good.”

So should a lot of other SEC men’s basketball teams in 2017-18. Maybe it’s about time the conference office took notice and ordered a bigger room.

John Clay: 859-231-3226, @johnclayiv

SEC basketball preseason media poll

  • 1. Kentucky
  • 2. Florida
  • 3. Texas A&M
  • 4. Alabama
  • 5. Missouri
  • 6. Arkansas
  • 7. Vanderbilt
  • 8. Georgia
  • 9. Auburn
  • 10. Ole Miss
  • 11. South Carolina
  • 12. Mississippi State
  • 13. Tennessee
  • 14. LSU

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 0:33

'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers.

Pause
Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:59

Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation 1:38

Always talkative Bruce Pearl mum on FBI investigation

The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn 1:49

The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 2:18

Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 1:03

John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:55

Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland 0:36

Oldest known Kentucky Association horseman visits Keeneland

This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky 1:41

This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky

Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team 1:01

Calipari: Wenyen Gabriel is one of three best players on team

  • Mark Stoops is thankful for continuity

    At SEC Football Media Days, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops talks about the continuity he believes will help his team in 2018.

Mark Stoops is thankful for continuity

View More Video

About John Clay

John Clay

@johnclayiv

A native of Central Kentucky and a 1981 graduate of the University of Kentucky, John Clay is an award-winning blogger who covered UK football for 13 seasons before being promoted to columnist in 2000.