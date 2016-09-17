College football on television: Sept. 17

Oklahoma, who lost to Houston on opening weekend, gets a second chance to make a national impression when it plays host to Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on Fox.
Ole Miss, which lost to Florida State on Labor Day night, gets its second chance to make a national impression when it plays host to No. 1-ranked Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
No. 2 Florida State travels to Louisville for a noon matchup on ABC. ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcasting from Louisville on Saturday morning.
Locally, Kentucky takes on visiting New Mexico State at 4 p.m. on the SEC Alternate Channel. That’s 518 on Time-Warner cable in Lexington.
Here’s the list of college football games on Saturday:
Saturday, Sept. 17
▪ 12:00 - Akron at Marshall (CBS Sports)
▪ 12:00 - Florida State at Louisville (ABC)
▪ 12:00 - Georgia State at Wisconsin (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - Iowa State at TCU (Fox Sports 1)
▪ 12:00 - Kansas at Memphis (ESPNU)
▪ 12:00 - Miami at Appalachian State (ESPN)
▪ 12:00 - New Mexico at Rutgers (ESPN News)
▪ 12:00 - North Dakota State at Iowa (ESPN2)
▪ 12:00 - Ohio at Tennessee (SEC)
▪ 12:00 - Temple at Penn State (Big 10)
▪ 12:00 - South Carolina State at Clemson (Fox Sports South)
▪ 2:00 - Idaho at Washington State (Pac-12)
▪ 3:30 - Alabama at Ole Miss (CBS)
▪ 3:30 - Boston College at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)
▪ 3:30 - Colorado at Michigan (Big 10)
▪ 3:30 - Oregon at Nebraska (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - Pittsburgh at Oklahoma State (ESPN)
▪ 3:30 - San Diego State at Northern Illinois (CBS Sports)
▪ 3:30 - James Madison at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
▪ 4:00 - East Carolina at South Carolina (SEC)
▪ 4:00 - New Mexico State at Kentucky (SEC alternate)
▪ 4:00 - Western Michigan at Illinois (ESPN News)
▪ 5:00 - Idaho State at Oregon State (Pac-12)
▪ 7:00 - Maryland at UCF (CBS Sports)
▪ 7:00 - Mississippi State at LSU (ESPN2)
▪ 7:00 - Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPN)
▪ 7:30 - Georgia at Missouri (SEC)
▪ 7:30 - Michigan State at Notre Dame (NBC)
▪ 7:30 - North Texas at Florida (ESPNU)
▪ 7:30 - Ohio State at Oklahoma (Fox)
▪ 7:30 - Texas State at Arkansas (SEC)
▪ 8:00 - Duke at Northwestern (Big 10)
▪ 8:00 - Portland State at Washington (Pac-12)
▪ 8:00 - USC at Stanford (ABC)
▪ 10:15 - UCLA at BYU (ESPN2)
▪ 10:30 - Texas at California (ESPN)
▪ 10:30 - Utah at San Jose State (CBS Sports)
▪ 10:45 - Hawaii at Arizona (Pac-12)
Associated Press college football poll
- 1. Alabama (56)
- 2. Florida State (4)
- 3. Ohio State
- 4. Michigan (1)
- 5. Clemson
- 6. Houston
- 7. Stanford
- 8. Washington
- 9. Wisconsin
- 10. Louisville
- 11. Texas
- 12. Michigan State
- 13. Iowa
- 14. Oklahoma
- 15. Tennessee
- 16. Georgia
- 17. Texas A&M
- 18. Notre Dame
- 19. Mississippi
- 20. LSU
- 21. Baylor
- 22. Oregon
- 23. Florida
- 24. Arkansas
- 25. Miami (FL)
