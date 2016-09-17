Sidelines with John Clay

September 17, 2016 8:04 AM

College football on television: Sept. 17

By John Clay

Oklahoma, who lost to Houston on opening weekend, gets a second chance to make a national impression when it plays host to Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on Fox.

Ole Miss, which lost to Florida State on Labor Day night, gets its second chance to make a national impression when it plays host to No. 1-ranked Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

No. 2 Florida State travels to Louisville for a noon matchup on ABC. ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcasting from Louisville on Saturday morning.

Locally, Kentucky takes on visiting New Mexico State at 4 p.m. on the SEC Alternate Channel. That’s 518 on Time-Warner cable in Lexington.

Here’s the list of college football games on Saturday:

Saturday, Sept. 17

▪ 12:00 - Akron at Marshall (CBS Sports)

▪ 12:00 - Florida State at Louisville (ABC)

▪ 12:00 - Georgia State at Wisconsin (Big 10)

▪ 12:00 - Iowa State at TCU (Fox Sports 1)

▪ 12:00 - Kansas at Memphis (ESPNU)

▪ 12:00 - Miami at Appalachian State (ESPN)

▪ 12:00 - New Mexico at Rutgers (ESPN News)

▪ 12:00 - North Dakota State at Iowa (ESPN2)

▪ 12:00 - Ohio at Tennessee (SEC)

▪ 12:00 - Temple at Penn State (Big 10)

▪ 12:00 - South Carolina State at Clemson (Fox Sports South)

▪ 2:00 - Idaho at Washington State (Pac-12)

▪ 3:30 - Alabama at Ole Miss (CBS)

▪ 3:30 - Boston College at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)

▪ 3:30 - Colorado at Michigan (Big 10)

▪ 3:30 - Oregon at Nebraska (ESPN)

▪ 3:30 - Pittsburgh at Oklahoma State (ESPN)

▪ 3:30 - San Diego State at Northern Illinois (CBS Sports)

▪ 3:30 - James Madison at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)

▪ 4:00 - East Carolina at South Carolina (SEC)

▪ 4:00 - New Mexico State at Kentucky (SEC alternate)

▪ 4:00 - Western Michigan at Illinois (ESPN News)

▪ 5:00 - Idaho State at Oregon State (Pac-12)

▪ 7:00 - Maryland at UCF (CBS Sports)

▪ 7:00 - Mississippi State at LSU (ESPN2)

▪ 7:00 - Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPN)

▪ 7:30 - Georgia at Missouri (SEC)

▪ 7:30 - Michigan State at Notre Dame (NBC)

▪ 7:30 - North Texas at Florida (ESPNU)

▪ 7:30 - Ohio State at Oklahoma (Fox)

▪ 7:30 - Texas State at Arkansas (SEC)

▪ 8:00 - Duke at Northwestern (Big 10)

▪ 8:00 - Portland State at Washington (Pac-12)

▪ 8:00 - USC at Stanford (ABC)

▪ 10:15 - UCLA at BYU (ESPN2)

▪ 10:30 - Texas at California (ESPN)

▪ 10:30 - Utah at San Jose State (CBS Sports)

▪ 10:45 - Hawaii at Arizona (Pac-12)

Associated Press college football poll

  • 1. Alabama (56)
  • 2. Florida State (4)
  • 3. Ohio State
  • 4. Michigan (1)
  • 5. Clemson
  • 6. Houston
  • 7. Stanford
  • 8. Washington
  • 9. Wisconsin
  • 10. Louisville
  • 11. Texas
  • 12. Michigan State
  • 13. Iowa
  • 14. Oklahoma
  • 15. Tennessee
  • 16. Georgia
  • 17. Texas A&M
  • 18. Notre Dame
  • 19. Mississippi
  • 20. LSU
  • 21. Baylor
  • 22. Oregon
  • 23. Florida
  • 24. Arkansas
  • 25. Miami (FL)

