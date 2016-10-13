Sidelines with John Clay

October 13, 2016 10:46 AM

John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football mid-season

By John Clay

It’s the halfway point of the Kentucky football season, so I sat down with Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story and Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith to review the first six games and look ahead to the next six games.

Why has Kentucky’s defense improved?

Kentucky football 2016

Date

Opponent

UK

Opp

Dec

Record

SEC

9/3/16

Southern Miss

35

44

L

0-1

9/10/16

@Florida

7

45

L

0-2

0-1

9/17/16

New Mexico St

62

42

W

1-2

9/24/16

South Carolina

17

10

W

2-2

1-1

10/1/16

@Alabama

6

34

L

2-3

1-2

10/8/16

Vanderbilt

20

13

W

3-3

2-2

10/22/16

Mississippi St

10/29/16

@Missouri

11/5/16

Georgia

11/12/16

@Tennessee

11/19/16

Austin Peay

11/26/16

@Louisville

