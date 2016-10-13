John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football mid-season

It’s the halfway point of the Kentucky football season, so I sat down with Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story and Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Jennifer Smith to review the first six games and look ahead to the next six games.
Why has Kentucky’s defense improved?
Kentucky football 2016
Date
Opponent
UK
Opp
Dec
Record
SEC
9/3/16
Southern Miss
35
44
L
0-1
9/10/16
@Florida
7
45
L
0-2
0-1
9/17/16
New Mexico St
62
42
W
1-2
9/24/16
South Carolina
17
10
W
2-2
1-1
10/1/16
@Alabama
6
34
L
2-3
1-2
10/8/16
Vanderbilt
20
13
W
3-3
2-2
10/22/16
Mississippi St
10/29/16
@Missouri
11/5/16
Georgia
11/12/16
@Tennessee
11/19/16
Austin Peay
11/26/16
@Louisville
