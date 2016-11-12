Ten crazy stats from Kentucky’s loss to Tennessee

Ten crazy stats from Kentucky’s 49-36 loss at Tennessee on Saturday:
1. It was the first time Kentucky has outgained Tennessee in total yards since 2007. Then, UK outgained the Vols 564 to 520. On Saturday, Kentucky outgained Tennessee 635 to 599.
2. Kentucky averaged 8.05 yards per rush, which was the highest averaged against a Power 5 defense since the 2004 Cats averaged 8.26 yards against Indiana. Kentucky rushed for 355 yards on 43 carries in a 51-32 victory. Kentucky’s offensvie coordinator that year? Ron Hudson.
3. Tennessee averaged 9.17 yards per rush against UK. That’s the highest in the Stoops Era. The previous high was Louisville’s 7.85 yards last year. The Cardinals rushed for 314 yards on 40 carries.
4. Kentucky’s 635 total yards was the seventh most in school history. But get this: Kentucky is now just 5-3 in games in which it gains 600-or-more yards.
5. UK’s 443 rushing yards was the most since the 1951 team rushed for 446 versus Tennessee Tech. Kentucky had won 13 straight games in which it rushed for at least 300 yards. The last loss was against Mississippi State in 1995 when the Cats rushed for 301 yards in 58 carries but fell 42-32.
6. Kentucky had three runs for 30-or-more yards. Stephen Johnson had a 75-yard run. Jojo Kemp had a 71-yard touchdown run. Boom Williams had a 39-yard run. Tennessee had four runs for 30-or-more yards. Josh Dobbs had runs of 45, 41 and 39 yards. Alvin Kamara had a 39-yard run.
7. Kentucky has lost 16 straight games in Knoxville.
8. The last time UK won in Knoxville (1984), Tennessee lead the series 48-23-9. The Vols now lead the series 79-29-4.
9. Tennessee averaged 12.39 yards per pass on Saturday. That’s the most against a UK defense since Mississippi State averaged 12.57 in 2011. State completed 15 of 21 passes for 264 yards in a 28-16 win.
10. Kentucky committed two turnovers on Saturday. The Cats have now committed at least one turnover in 18 straight games. UK has lost at least one fumble in 15 straight games.
Kentucky’s game-by-game defense 2016
Opponent
Rush
Yds
Avg
Com
Att
INT
Yds
TD
Plays
TY
Avg
Southern Miss
68
262
3.85
18
28
3
258
2
96
520
5.42
@Florida
50
244
4.88
19
33
1
320
4
83
564
6.80
New Mexico St
45
223
4.96
17
34
2
277
3
79
500
6.33
South Carolina
35
91
2.60
15
30
0
177
0
65
268
4.12
@Alabama
37
173
4.68
25
38
0
315
2
75
488
6.51
Vanderbilt
32
141
4.41
17
30
0
141
0
62
282
4.55
Miss State
39
281
7.21
13
21
1
81
1
60
362
6.03
@Missouri
37
157
4.24
19
32
0
229
2
69
386
5.59
Georgia
42
215
5.12
17
31
0
245
1
73
460
6.30
@Tennessee
41
376
9.17
11
18
1
223
3
59
599
10.15
