Liveblog: Kentucky-Michigan State basketball

It’s Champions Classic time again and this year John Calipari’s young Kentucky Wildcats, ranked No. 2 by the Associated Press, meet Tom Izzo’s young Michigan State Wolverines, ranked No. 13 by the AP, in an early-season Big Apple showdown.
We will be blogging live from Madison Square Garden. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, observations. Use your Twitter or Facebook log-in and you’re comments will appear automatically. Or just use the normal comments box.
Kentucky vs. Michigan State
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Madison Square Garden in New York
Event: Champions Classic
TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman and Dick Vitale
Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
