Sidelines with John Clay

November 15, 2016 3:19 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Michigan State basketball

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

It’s Champions Classic time again and this year John Calipari’s young Kentucky Wildcats, ranked No. 2 by the Associated Press, meet Tom Izzo’s young Michigan State Wolverines, ranked No. 13 by the AP, in an early-season Big Apple showdown.

We will be blogging live from Madison Square Garden. Join us with your comments, questions, complaints, observations. Use your Twitter or Facebook log-in and you’re comments will appear automatically. Or just use the normal comments box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Michigan State basketball
&nbsp;

Kentucky vs. Michigan State

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York

Event: Champions Classic

TV: ESPN with Dan Shulman and Dick Vitale

Radio: UK Network (WLAP-AM 630 and WBUL-FM 98.1) with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Comments

Videos

Transylvania set for resurgence

View more video

Sports Videos