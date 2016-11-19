Liveblog: Kentucky-Austin Peay football

Kentucky finishes its home season by playing host to winless Austin Peay. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
We will be blogging live from Commonwealth Stadium. Join us with your comments, complaints, observations, criticisms, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins to have you comments appears automatically. Or just use the normal sign-in box.
Austin Peay at Kentucky
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington
TV: SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Kevin Weidl
Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel
Comments