Sidelines with John Clay

November 19, 2016 12:39 PM

Liveblog: Kentucky-Austin Peay football

Sidelines with John Clay

John Clay blogs about UK sports, the SEC and more

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

Kentucky finishes its home season by playing host to winless Austin Peay. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

We will be blogging live from Commonwealth Stadium. Join us with your comments, complaints, observations, criticisms, etc. Use your Facebook or Twitter log-ins to have you comments appears automatically. Or just use the normal sign-in box.

Live Blog Liveblog: Kentucky-Austin Peay football
&nbsp;

Austin Peay at Kentucky

When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington

TV: SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Kevin Weidl

Radio: UK Network with Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro and Dick Gabriel

Related content

Sidelines with John Clay

Comments

Videos

"Farm tough" Scott County reaches state semifinals

View more video

Sports Videos